Is It Smart For Players To Talk Trash To Lonzo Ball?

So far this season, the buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has been focused on opposing players trying to embarrass Lonzo Ball. It started with Patrick Beverley getting all over Ball in the first game of the season, shutting him down for only three points. Fast forward to Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards and it was Marcin Gortat that was the one that was starting a beef on Twitter with Ball before the game even started. Both feuds turned out completely different for both players. It benefited Beverley because he got under Ball’s skin which made him have a poor game shooting the ball. Gortat, on the other hand, had the opposite result, he seemingly added more pressure on himself and John Wall to play well in a game that would have been meaningless otherwise.

It is safe to say that players are going to be coming at Lonzo all season long. Most of this is because of all the talking his father LaVar Ball has done in the offseason. He is supporting his son the way he always has, and it rubs some NBA stars the wrong way.

Patrick Beverley used it to his advantage

Beverley is known around the league as one of the best and most pesky defenders in the game. It seemed like it was easy for him to irritate Ball after just a few hip checks and some trash talk. Ball has to be careful not to fall into the trap his father is setting up for him. So far he has done a good job of staying out of the media himself and has played well in his last three games since his battle with the Clippers point guard.

LaVar said after that game that this would be the last time anyone would hear about Beverley this season. Even though his predictions are often spoken into existence, he is likely wrong about that one. The next time the Clippers play the Lakers is November 27, and the top story will definitely be the matchup between Ball and Beverley. Ball can get the better of Beverley next time if he just plays his game and does not feed into Beverley’s mind games.

Gortat must regret his Tweet after the Lakers beat the Wizards in overtime

After Gortat Tweeted out that “John Wall would torture Lonzo for 48 minutes,” he got mixed reactions from fans. Most people agreed that Wall would get the better of Ball, but other fans deemed it unnecessary to come at Ball for no reason.

The Tweet eventually backfired on Gortat, because not only did the game go beyond 48 minutes into overtime, but the Lakers actually came out victorious over a Wizards team who is expected to make a deep playoff run in the East this season. The Lakers will see the Wizards again soon this season when they go to Washington on November 9 and it is unlikely Gortat will be sending out any Tweets directed at Lonzo before that game.

Maybe after seeing Gortat eat his words in a nationally televised game on ESPN, players around the league will be more reluctant to talk publicly about Ball. However, it is more likely that the confrontations for Ball are just getting started.

For example, it is almost certain that the defending champion Golden State Warriors have the Laker game circled on their calendars. LaVar Ball said Lonzo was better than Stephen Curry last year when he was still playing for UCLA. Curry is probably waiting to explode for 50 points on Lonzo when the Lakers go to Oracle in late November.