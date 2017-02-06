Is Starlin Castro’s Future With The Yankees In Doubt?

Sometimes, news catches you off guard. Before starting on my next article, I decided to check if there was any Yankees related news that I could cover. What I found honestly surprised me. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Brian Cashman let teams know this offseason that 2B Starlin Castro was available for a potential trade. Every MLB fan who keeps up with the offseason news heard about the Chase Headley and Brett Gardner rumors. But Castro seemed to be a commodity that the Yankees would be content to keep.

Only 26 years old (will be 27 in March), Castro is a young 2B who produced his best power numbers of his career last season. His 21 HRs led the team, with Didi Gregorius and Gary Sanchez trailing by a home run respectively. Along with that power increase, Castro batted a respectable .270 average. While it is not the same as having Robinson Cano, last season was the best one for a Yankees second basemen since Cano signed with Seattle. Castro was a significant improvement over the failed signings for Brian Roberts and Stephen Drew. Despite his moderate success, Cashman felt that he was a “veteran” who could be shifted away via the trade.

But why?

Deceptive “Career” Year

As mentioned above, Starlin Castro had a career year in terms of power. His 21 HRs were seven more than the previous mark that he accomplished twice (2012 & 2014). He also posted his second highest RBI total (70) of his career, eight shy of his career high mark in 2012. Along with his above average BA of .270 (MLB league average was .255), it would seem that Castro had himself a solid season. That is before you look deeper into his numbers.

Related: Erik Carlson’s Article The Starlin Castro Experiment: Year 1

Since my fellow Yankee writer Erik Carlson has covered this topic before, I will be brief. Castro had his highest career strikeout rate at 19.3%. Also, his OBP was .300, which is only 30 points higher than his batting average. Generally, a player would want at least a 70-point difference between his batting average and on-base percentage.

Starlin Castro’s Contract

Honestly, Starlin Castro has a pretty team-friendly contract. Back when he was with the Chicago Cubs in 2012, Castro signed an 8-year/$60.57 million deal with a club option for the 2020 season. There is $30 million left on the deal without including the $16 million option for 2020 or the $1 million buyout if the club declines the option. A three-time All-Star for $10 million per year, how is that a contract that needs to be traded?

The answer is simple: the luxury tax. Everybody who follows the MLB knows that the Yankees are attempting to strip away at their payroll in order to get beneath the luxury tax line. This is in preparation for the 2018 free agency class with all of the big names that are going to be available. While $30 million over three years is not overly expensive, it is money that can be saved in order to get under the luxury tax threshold. Even with the Yankees eating part of the remaining contract (which they would most likely have to do if they traded Castro), it would still be saving the team money. Look at the Brian McCann deal for an example.

The Prospects Are Coming

Gleyber Torres, Jorge Mateo, Miguel Andujar, Wilkerman Garcia, and Tyler Wade are all infield prospects who the Yankees have in their system right now. Torres and Mateo both rank inside any top 100 prospects list, with Torres ranking third overall. Andujar, Garcia, and Wade are within the top 15 Yankees prospects, which is no small feat with how much young talent is in the organization now.

Didi Gregorius is the shortstop for the Yankees now and for the near future. His spot is essentially safe barring a drastic downturn over the next season or two. Chase Headley will be a free agent in two seasons, if he does not get traded beforehand. None of these prospects (other than Andujar potentially) will be playing first. That leaves one spot in the infield that has a spot available in the foreseeable future. All five of those prospects will not rotate at third, which leaves Castro as the potential odd man out.

Starlin Castro can prevent this if he performs well next season and the Yankees are contenders. One of those he has complete control over. It will be his second season as a full-time second baseman and player in the AL. There should be adjustments that naturally occur while facing the same teams more often. If Castro has a similar season as 2016 in 2017, that trade potential will only increase. In order to avoid being a commodity for more prospects, Starlin Castro will need to prove that he is too valuable to be traded away. Some of those prospects can always be moved to the outfield.

Surprise or Sensible?

After the initial shock of seeing that Starlin Castro was made available during the offseason, I can see where it is logical to move him. There is a big difference between Castro being “available” and “shopped around.” Cashman said that he would welcome any negotiations about most of the roster. It does make sense that Castro would be someone the Yankees would be willing to listen on.

This does not mean that the Yankees are going to move Castro this season or the following offseason. The chances of him being traded away are as good as the chances of him remaining a Yankee until the end of his contract. All of that depends on his performance of course. But Starlin Castro will now join the never ending rumor cycle with Brett Gardner and Chase Headley.