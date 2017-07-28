Jack Sock Makes It Five Americans Into BB&T Atlanta Open Quarterfinals

Competition at the BB&T Open in Atlanta, GA, heated up on Wednesday. Top seed Jack Sock played under the lights, not playing his best, but progressing through to the quarterfinals. Taking on Dudi Sela, Sock got off to a great start breaking the Israeli in the first game. After some inconsistent play, Sock finally wrapped up the first set with an ace. Although his mental toughness was not at its best, Sock still managed to outplay Sela. Sela’s game style can cause some discomfort for some player, but he did not have enough in his arsenal to upset the number one ranked American. Overall, Sock dominated on first serve points, winning 84% of them. He also played well on break point down, saving all six. Sela, a former finalist, ended the match with an overhead smash into the net. Sock needed only 1 hour and 11 minutes to win 6-4, 6-3, and set up his quarterfinal match with fifth seed Kyle Edmund.

Edmund was pushed to three sets by Peter Gojowczyk, but eventually won 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. The match lasted two hours, and in the Atlanta heat, fitness is key. Edmund really had to slug out this victory. Losing the first set relatively easily, Edmund found his form in the second, taking it 6-4. After trailing early on 2-3 in the third, Edmund fought back to take the match 7-5. Over the course of the match, Gojowczyk blasted 14 aces and won 79% on first serve points. Gojowczyk was also impressive on second serve points, winning 50% of them. In contrast, Edmund delivered 12 aces throughout the match, and won 72% of first serve points. Both players broke three times, so it really came down to who could play better on the important points. There were two other matches that went three sets as well.

American Ryan Harrison needed 2 hours and 45 minutes, but finally outlasted John Millman of Australia. Throwing down 11 aces, Harrison was very solid on serve, winning 79% on first serve points and 59% on second serve points. Millman was almost identical, winning 71% on his first serve points and 56% on his second serve points. Trailing 3-5 in the second set, Harrison went into another gear, saving a match point and never looking back. Harrison will need to work on his break point conversions though. The American had 17 opportunities to break Millman’s serve, but only did it three times. Harrison would end the match on a forehand volley, and move into the quarterfinals with a 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 victory.

In an All-American contest, Georgia Tech senior Christopher Eubanks was able to outhit Jared Donaldson 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Ranked No.461 in the world, Eubanks dictated play with solid groundstrokes and a high first serve percentage. Donaldson was clearly not at his best, committing seven double-faults, in fact, ending the match on a double-fault. With only 42% of first serves in, Donaldson did well to win 59% of second serve points. However, it was Eubanks that played better on break point opportunities, winning four out of eight, while Donaldson broke only two out of five times. Eubanks beat his second straight NextGenATP player, and moves into his first ATP Tour level quarterfinal.

Friday, the quarterfinals take place. Qualifier Tommy Paul will take on third seed Gilles Muller to start the day. Three-time champion John Isner will try to improve to 2-0 against Lukas Lacko. After that, Eubanks will take on his third consecutive compatriot, Harrison, and top seed Sock will end the day again against fifth seed Edmund.