Jadeveon Clowney Is Headed to the Pro Bowl

Finally, Jadeveon Clowney is heading to one of the big games.

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday night, and a lone Texans player made the cut. Clowney is heading to his career first all star game after a fairly dominant season where he has racked up career bests in sacks (5), tackles (49), tackles for loss (15), and quarterback hits (16). He was a complete wrecking ball in games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

Clowney released a statement Tuesday evening about his selection:

“I’m excited to be selected to my first Pro Bowl,” Clowney said. “I want to thank coach O’Brien, coach Crennel, coach Vrabel and coach Weaver for believing in me and pushing me to get to his point.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with the best players from around the NFL. I’m going to continue to work to help my team win games.”

While Clowney is the only Texans player voted to the Pro Bowl, he could be joined by some teammates. offensive tackle Duane Brown, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running back Lamar Miller, and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus are all alternates that could make the trip based on injuries or players pulling out to play in a Super Bowl. Surprisingly, linebacker Benardrick McKinney and corner AJ Bouye weren’t listed as alternates despite the fact that both players enjoyed career years. Bouye in particular has been one of the most-improved players in the entire NFL.

The Pro Bowl will return to its AFC vs. NFC roots on January 29th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Tony Gonzalez and Ray Lewis will be the team captains.