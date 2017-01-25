- Michigan State Is In Tourney Trouble
Jamire Calvin Announces His Final Two Schools
-
- Updated: January 25, 2017
The Jamire Calvin sweepstakes seemed to end for the Nebraska Cornhuskers on a Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the month, Calvin announced his decision to play for the Oregon State Beavers. However, it didn’t take long for Calvin to rescind his commitment to the Beavers.
As a result, Calvin reopened his recruitment in the final weeks. And now he has his final two teams in sight. The Cornhuskers have been in the running for Calvin throughout the recruiting process. He also has the Washington State Cougars in his final two schools.
The final 2 college choices for me are Nebraska and Washington State. #GoCougs #GBR
— Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 25, 2017
According to 247Sports.com, Calvin is a 4-star recruit from Los Angeles, CA listed at 5’10, 165 pounds. He’s rated as the No. 31 wide receiver by Rivals. Calvin displays uncanny quickness. His ability to get open will work well with the Huskers pass offense.
"Matchup nightmare" was right. @ArmyAllAmerican @adidasFballUS @BrandonLawless1 🔥 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/bmTVkDCJto
— Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 4, 2017
Overall, the Huskers have a strong group of receivers in the 2017 class. Jaevon McQuitty and Keyshawn Johnson Jr. have enrolled with the Huskers. Furthermore, the Huskers received a commitment from Tyjon Lindsey last week. They are also battling the USC Trojans for Joseph Lewis.
If the Huskers lose out on their favorite targets, they have a chance to find some under the radar receivers. Jaelin Hood is a 6’0, 170-pound receiver from Long Island, NY. Hood earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive back. However, part of his greatness is due to his exceptional ability with the ball in his hands.
Currently, the Huskers have the No. 5 ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten. With a few more solid commitments, the Huskers should be able to secure a top 25 ranking. They still have a long way to go before National Signing Day.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
