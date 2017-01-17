- In Depth Look Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Options In 2017
Janarion Grant Returns For Fifth Year With Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Updated: January 17, 2017
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had one legitimate offensive weapon during the 2016 football season. Unfortunately, Janarion Grant only played in four games prior to a season-ending ankle injury. However, the injury seems like a blessing in disguise for the Scarlet Knights in 2017.
On Tuesday, Grant announced his decision to come back for a fifth season with the Scarlet Knights. Instead of heading to the NFL, Grant gives Rutgers a dynamic wide receiver and kick returner. Meanwhile, Mel Kiper Jr. projected Grant as a 5th-7th round NFL Draft pick.
He's Baaacckk! 🏃🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4nB6DAayLH
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) January 17, 2017
The Scarlet Knights started the offseason with a great move. They hired Jerry Kill as the new offensive coordinator. Kill has a plan to turn the offense around. Grant’s addition to the offense will facilitate this plan.
During his shortened season, Grant returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown. Overall, Grant has eight touchdown returns in his career. Grant was also off to his best start as an offensive player. He tallied 20 catches for 210 yards while rushing for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Grant seemed ready to terrorize the Big Ten before the injury.
Instead, the Scarlet Knights became stagnant without Grant’s presence. They averaged 15.7 points per game during the season. However, they only scored 9.5 points per game during Big Ten play. Furthermore, the Scarlet Knights only completed 47.9 percent of their pass attempts. It was no surprise when Rutgers suffered through four shutout losses. The Scarlet Knights lost 224-0 in those defeats.
Currently, the Scarlet Knights have the No. 7 recruiting class in the Big Ten. The return of Grant gives the program a huge lift in Chris Ash’s second year. Clearly, more talent is coming into the program. However, future players need to see victories.
Without Grant, Rutgers lost nine games in a row. He could be the player to lead Rutgers back into Bowl contention next season. By the time next season is over, Grant may also improve his draft stock.
