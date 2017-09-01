- White Sox GM Rick Hahn Finds One Last Veteran To Deal, Sends Miguel Gonzalez To Rangers
- September Will Be All About October For Minnesota Twins
- Why Should We Care About Tampering In Sports?
- The Trials Of French Rugby President Bernard Laporte
- Brock Osweiler Headlines Potential Roster Cuts
- A Healthy Jacoby Ellsbury Can Help Lead Yankees Far
- Why Maria Sharapova Won Twice In One Night
- Guinness Pro 14 Preview: Munster
- The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From The Opening Round Of The Top 14
- US Open Men’s Preview: Could Nadal And Federer Clash In NYC?
Japan Could Have A Singles Grand Slam Champion Very Soon
-
- Updated: September 1, 2017
Japan has always had a slew of players ranked inside the top 100. The work ethic and compact game styles from the majority of their players is always entertaining and worth the watch. However, Japan has never had a singles Grand Slam champion. The Asian country has most of their success from their female players. One of their most decorated players, Ai Sugiyama, found Grand Slam glory in doubles, amassing four total. Kimiko Date, who at 46 years of age announced her second career retirement this week, got to three Grand Slam singles semifinals, but they were back in the mid-1990s. So, for Japan to have two players in the third round of the US Open this year, it will only be a matter of time before Japan gets its first singles Grand Slam champion.
Naomi Osaka and Kurumi Nara got through to the third round of the women’s singles event at the US Open Thursday. This is the first time two Japanese female players got to the third round of a Grand Slam since 2013, when Ayumi Morita and Date advanced that far at the Australian Open. While both Osaka and Nara are talented and exceptional athletes, they may not walk away with the title in New York, but it shows Japan’s continued success in producing competitive female players.
Osaka has the best chance, aside from Kei Nishikori, to snag a Grand Slam title because she is not built like most Japanese players. At 5-foot-11-inches, Osaka has a big serve –getting it up past 120 mph before– and a huge forehand to back it up. Most female players are under 5’7 and rely on their quick feet and consistent groundstrokes to wear down their opponents. While this type of game style is admirable, you have to also be able to take it to your opponent and attack. The three Grand Slam winners this year all had that in common; an attacking baseline games with the intent to end the point as quickly as possible.
The country’s leading player Nishikori, a male, sits out injured for the rest of the year, and Osaka and Nara’s countrymen, Yuichi Sugita and Taro Daniel, both lost yesterday. Japan also has Miyu Kato and Eri Hozumi partnered in the women’s doubles event as well. Japan’s success not only at the Open but for the future rests in these players. It would not just be great for Asian or Japanese tennis, but the sport as a whole when Japan gets their first Grand Slam champion. You should be able to watch Osaka and Nara play their third round matches tomorrow on ESPN3.
Conrad Ellis
Played tennis for 14 years and counting, favorite shot is forehand
Latest posts by Conrad Ellis (see all)
- Japan Could Have A Singles Grand Slam Champion Very Soon - September 1, 2017
- How The NCAA and National Champions Fared At The US Open - August 31, 2017
- Are Rafael Nadal And Roger Federer Still On Course For US Open Semifinals? - August 30, 2017