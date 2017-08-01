Former world No.1 Jelena Jankovic would have to retire in her match against fifth seed Oceane Dodin at the Citi Open Monday. Dodin was leading 4-6, 6-3, 2-0 when Jankovic decided to go no more. Dodin is one of those baseliners that can either hit a lot of winners or unforced errors. Dodin possesses a big serve, but the motion makes the timing difficult to hit it consistently. Jankovic has always been known as the counterpuncher with one of the best backhands down the line. This style of play revolves around Jankovic’s ability move around the court, and with the injury hampering that asset, the Serbian could not continue. This is just another obstacle in an already poor season for Jankovic, who sits at 69 now; the Serbian has yet to reach a WTA quarterfinal this season.

Fourth seed Julia Goerges outhit Francoise Abanda in an intriguing first round match. Goerges’ game is centered around her big first serve. If the first serve is working, Goerges’ confidence in her forehand and backhand, allowing her to swing more freely. Abanda, who also has a good first serve, but a weak second, does not have the power that Goerges has, meaning she has to stay more consistent than her opponents. Abanda’s second serve is usually around 70 mph, being far too weak, and allowed Goerges to use her big forehand to dictate play. Georges would win 6-4, 6-4, firing nine aces and getting 52% of first serves in. Abanda is just now starting to play more WTA level events, so the adjustment to the power and placement of every shot is not quite there yet. Georges has reached two finals already this year, and is starting to play with the confidence that took her to No.15 in the world.

A former top 10 player, Andrea Petkovic won a tight two-setter against Kurumi Nara of Japan. Petkovic has been plagued with injuries throughout her career, but is a terrific athlete with an all-around game. Nara is a defensive counterpuncher, who usually wins by outlasting her opponents. Nara also has a weak serve, meaning her mobility has to be on point. Petkovic was able to be aggressive in the right moments, breaking down her opponent’s excellent defense to win 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). At times, Petkovic’s backhand was hit a little too flat, going into the net, making games last longer than they should. However, the German should be pleased with this win as she tries to get back into the top 100, ranked No.102 right now.

Another notable win was wild card Bianca Andreescu outlasting Camila Giorgi 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Andreescu qualified for her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon this year. The young Canadian has a great all-court game, being able to hit every shot well. Giorgi is a tricky player to face though. The Italian has a lot of power, but can just go off and hit error after error. Giorgi used to have a big first serve too, but over the past year the mph has fallen off, so she does not get as many free points as she’s used to. Andreescu kept her unforced downs and broke 5 out of 5 times on Giorgi’s serve. Giorgi just gave too many gifts today, also hitting nine double faults in the match. Andreescu was also match tough for this encounter, winning two challenger events coming into the Citi Open.