Joe Biagini Should Stay In Blue Jays Rotation

With injuries to J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez early in the season, the Toronto Blue Jays had very few options to fill out the holes in the rotation. Manager John Gibbons went with second-year reliever Joe Biagini — who has more than showed his ability to lock down a spot in the rotation. Couple that with the frustrating 2017 version of Francisco Liriano, and there should be zero doubt who the Jays’ fifth starter is moving forward.

Obviously, Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman, Happ, and Sanchez (when he returns), will round out the top four spots. With Toronto in a dogfight for the second Wild Card spot, they simply have to make decisions that give them the best chance to win more games.

And at this point, Biagini has out-performed Liriano. It’s not even close, either:

Biagini: 62.2 innings pitched, 2-6, 1.18 WHIP, 4.45 ERA, 7.61 K/9, .246 AVG

Liriano: 50 innings pitched, 3-3, 1.66 WHIP, 5.76 ERA, 9.36 K/9, .270 AVG

Biagini also has a tremendous arsenal of pitches to use, and he’s whiffing batters on a handful of them. According to FanGraphs, Biagini’s strikeout percentage with his cutter is 45.2%. With his changeup? 24.4%.

On average, batters are hitting .252 off of pitchers this season. They’re batting just .246 off of Biagini in 2017. The average BABIP for hitters this season is .296. Against Biagini? .294. So Biagini is essentially pitching better than the average MLB pitcher in 2017.

It’s also worth noting that this is only Biagini’s second year in the majors. He’s just getting started with his pitch movement and durability — and he has nowhere to go but up as he progresses.

That 2-6 record and 4.45 ERA may not look great — but those six earned runs in one inning against the Chicago White Sox last Friday make his stats look worse than they really are. Biagini has been ultra reliable in 2017 and deserves to be more than a reliever for one inning.

Based on how he’s performed thus far as a starter, the Jays need to leave Biagini in the rotation. Either trade Liriano at the deadline or move him to the bullpen, because Biagini’s the one who’s been more reliable and consistent in the rotation.