Joe Girardi Or Brian Cashman: Whose Seat Is Hotter?

Entering the 2017 season, the New York Yankees seem to have their roster planned out for the long term. The organization is rich with young prospects that will hopefully be the foundation of successful Yankee teams in the future. Although the roster has a solid base, the management of the team could be in question. 2017 is the final year of the contracts of Joe Girardi and Brian Cashman. Perhaps for other teams, this would be a sign of trouble for these two men with the jobs they have done thus far. However, the Yankees do not typically discuss re-signing general managers and managers until the end of the contract. With that said, 2017 can determine whether Girardi or Cashman will return after this season.

Brian Cashman has been the GM of the Yankees since 1998. During his time as GM, the Yankees have won 4 World Series Championships and 6 American League Championships. Cashman has been a successful GM, no one can argue that fact. Since 1998, the Yankees have only missed the playoffs 4 times.

Cashman has been the man who has overseen numerous positive signings and trades that have propelled the Yankees to championships. Under Cashman’s run, the Yankees acquired the following players through trades: Roger Clemens (1999), Alex Rodriguez (2004), Curtis Granderson (2009), and Didi Gregorious (2014). In addition to those trades, this past season saw Cashman make moves to better the Yankees’ future by acquiring top prospects like Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier.

While trades can be hit or miss, Cashman has also signed numerous players during the offseasons at the helm of the front office. Whether these were big name free agents or veteran guys to help plug in some holes, Cashman has seen quite a bit of success during his run. The 2008 offseason is where Cashman might be most memorable with free agent signings. That offseason, the Yankees signed Mark Teixeira, C.C. Sabathia, and A.J. Burnett to big deals that saw the Yankees win their 27th World Series. More recently, Cashman has signed big time relievers (Andrew Miller in 2014 and Aroldis Chapman this year) to give the Yankees a strength where other teams lack. In addition to the big and flashy, there have been moves that helped keep the Yankees afloat when the team was devastated with injuries such as Andruw Jones and Lyle Overbay.

With all that good, there is one important thing to remember: most of Cashman’s success was at the start of his GM career. When it comes to examining his hot seat, the old saying “what have you done for me lately” is best applicable. Out of the four times the Yankees have missed the playoffs, three of those times have been in since 2012. As much of a Cashman defender as I am, that is hard to defend. This is especially true when considering the fan base Cashman has to please. Every year, the expectation is at least making the playoffs (for some extreme fans its World Series or bust). Cashman has not lived up to that standard recently.

For as many successful moves Cashman has made over his career as a GM, there have been many bad ones. The signings of Carl Pavano and Kevin Brown are the first that come to mind. However, there have been recent moves that have made Yankee fans scratch their heads. A prime example would be the signing of Jacoby Ellsbury. The contract that Ellsbury has received can be considered one of Cashman’s worst moves. Ellsbury is a solid player, but his injury risk and overall production did not equal the deal he received. In that same offseason, Cashman made the trade with the Miami Marlins to give up Martin Prado and David Phelps for Nathan Eovladi. While I applauded the effort to build for the future, the trade of Andrew Miller could be a downside. That all depends on how good Clint Frazier turns out to be, though.

Joe Girardi has been the Yankees’ manager since 2008. In his time as manager, his regular season record is 819-639. He has one World Series Championship and American League Championship under his belt as skipper. Girardi has never finished with a record below .500 during his managerial tenure with the Yankees.

Girardi has not had the easiest roster to manage during his time with the Yankees. Since 2012, the roster seems to be in constant flux with injuries. Plus, the players who are getting injured are the ones who are supposed to be major components to the team’s success. Players such as Jacoby Ellsbury, Mark Teixeira, Masahiro Tanaka, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Carlos Beltran have all saw extended periods of time on the DL while he has been manager. Even with devastating injuries, the Yankees have always remained in the hunt for the postseason. It is hard to criticize a manager who kept a team in the playoff race with an aged Travis Hefner and Lyle Overbay in the starting lineup for the bulk of the season.

This past season was rough as well for Girardi. The team was (and has been) in this weird place between great and awful. To be honest, the 2016 Yankees were a mediocre team. That is the reason why Cashman traded away Chapman, Miller, Beltran, and Ivan Nova. However, Girardi still led the team to the edge of a Wild Card spot until the last weeks of the season.

Unfortunately, part of the reason the Yankees might have missed the postseason was the mishandling of Dellin Betances by the Girardi. The turning point of the postseason push came against the Boston Red Sox in the four-game series in September. The Red Sox swept the Yankees in large part because Betances was worn out. Even though No-Runs DMC was broken up, Betances was not the only good arm in the bullpen. However, the constant use of him soured the Yankees’ hopes of making it into the postseason.

As I said when I discussed Cashman, Girardi has a fan base that demands excellence. Girardi has missed the playoffs in 4 of his 9 seasons as Yankees manager. Plus, the Yankees have only won two postseason series since the 2009 World Series. The low point was being shut out by the Houston Astros in 2015 after being swept in the ALCS by the Detroit Tigers in 2012. An argument can be made that Girardi has handled the injury-plagued Yankees the best he could. I would agree with that myself, but does the Steinbrenner family see it that way?

In my opinion, I would not expect to see Joe Girardi or Brian Cashman be gone from the organization after the 2017 season. Unless the Yankees suffer a dreadful season, the two should return to their current jobs for 2018 and beyond. However, the seat under Girardi is hotter than Cashman’s. Cashman could probably survive a poor season since he has orchestrated a rebuild within the organization. Meanwhile, Girardi has a young core of players now who demonstrated the ability to win last season after all of the dust settled from the trades. Depending on other moves the Yankees make, the roster looks like it can at least contend for one of the Wild Card spots. If Girardi produces anything less than an above .500 season, the Yankees could see a new manager in 2018.