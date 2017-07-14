Joe Hart A Great Piece Of Business For West Ham

The first money deal of the summer takes place for West Ham and it is an incredible piece of business. West Ham United will now have Manchester City, and England first choice keeper, Joe Hart, on a season-long loan. The incredible status comes from the financial terms of the deal. On wages that are rumored to be around £120k/week, West Ham will only be required to pay between £50k-60k/week with Man City paying the rest. If that were not enough, West Ham will have a buy option on Hart after the season with a fee of £10 million. This coming after Man City had recently valued the keeper at £20-25 million at the beginning of the transfer window.

With the West Ham collective breathing down their neck, the board has pulled off an incredible deal to improve their keeper situation. The critics of this move state that what West Ham currently have, Adrian and Darren Randolph, is of higher quality. To that, I say, “give your heads a shake.” The main criticism of this move is that Hart is prone to mistakes that cost his club. As is natural with the keeper position, mistakes tend to get amplified by the likeliness of a goal being scored as a result. But, as West Ham fans witnessed last year, the goal keepers that are at the club could not hold down the starting position. Adrian began tconvhe season as the starter and after some awful decision making and lackluster play, lost his spot to Randolph; who after up and down play, returned the position back to Adrian.

What Hart needs to do is continue on with his attitude, leadership, and shot stopping ability. With pure play aside, Hart can read plays at a top level and can command his defenders to maximize both his and their abilities. Hart is not hesitant on corners, and will meet the ball before it can become dangerous, an issue both Adrian and Randolph had last season. And, as West Ham fans will remember, Hart has a knack for the incredible as he soared to stop a Payet free kick labeled for the top corner.

Hart spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Torino and is undoubtedly looking to re-establish himself as a Premier League goal keeper ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup. Likewise, Adrian looks to make the Spanish squad and Randolph the Irish, so West Ham will likely have to move one of these keepers soon. Middlesbrough has been inquiring over Randolph recently at a fee of £5 million. This move would see the two most talent keepers remain at West Ham, and maximize Randolph’s play as he is more suited for Championship level play.

This deal will hopefully start a chain of events that will see West Ham sign two strikers and a few midfielders to round out the squad, as signing the first choice English goal keeper surely shows intent to keep the club progressing forward