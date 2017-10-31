Joe Vavra Leaves The Twins

It’s Halloween. And that can mean only one thing: it’s time to go door-to-door, asking for a new bench coach.

Just like you never know what candy you’ll get when you knock on a stranger’s door, you never really know what a bench coach does. As fans, you probably won’t notice that Joe Vavra is no longer with the team, other than not seeing his face in the dugout.

Still, it is kind of sad to know he’s leaving. Vavra served as hitting coach, third base coach, and bench coach in his time with the Minnesota Twins, and had the longest tenure of any coach on the 2017 staff. It will also add to the confusion when the Twins face the Tigers in 2018, as their coaching staff has become a Twins reunion. Ron Gardenhire is their manager, Rick Anderson is their bullpen coach, and Vavra is now their bench coach.

So now the Twins need to find a bench coach. Someone to help Paul Molitor out when the game gets confusing, and fill in for him when the umps get frustrating. The team went with an unknown to replace Neil Allen, so don’t be surprised if they do the same thing here.

But if they were to go with a known quantity, they have a few options. Just think of former Twins players: Torii Hunter, Michael Cuddyer, Justin Morneau, and LaTroy Hawkins all have ties to the organization these days. It’s unclear if they would be interested in full-time work with a team or if they would prefer more time off with their playing days not that long ago, but it would certainly be a move the fans would love.

There’s also the option of Doug Mientkiewicz, whose firing probably burnt any bridges he had with the Twins’ front office, but was a popular minor league manager with lots of the current Twins players.

Knowing the Derek Falvey and Thad Levine front office, there is plenty of reason to expect an outside hire. Someone with a statistics-based approach to the game will probably be brought in, to make sure Molitor doesn’t get too old school in the dugout. This is probably a good thing. Molitor was not the target of too much frustration when it came to things like pitching changes and sending runners, but an analytical mind could help him improve even more.

This leaves far too many outside options, but we should assume that the hire will have a good fit with Molitor, as he was a key part of Garvin Alston’s hiring last week.

So don’t worry Twins fans, the guy you saw sitting next to Paul Molitor these last few years won’t be sitting there anymore. But the person next to Molitor this year will probably be good at doing what a bench coach does.