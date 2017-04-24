Johansson Sends Capitals To Semi-Finals

Marcus Johansson was one Washington Capital who was due a goal in the playoffs. In the first five games, nothing seemed to be going his way. In Game 6, he exploded for two goals including the goal to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs and send Washington to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The scoring in Game 6 was like Game 5, minimal. The first goal of the game was not scored until almost midway through the third period. Auston Matthews collected a puck in front of Braden Holtby and roofed it to put Toronto up 1-0. Washington did not panic and tied the game a few minutes later. Johansson somehow stuffed a puck under Frederik Andersen’s pads to tie the score at one. Six minutes into overtime, Johansson sent Toronto packing with a rebound goal to end the series.

What a time for Marcus Johansson to rediscover his scoring touch. After the first two games of the series, Johansson couldn’t get much going on offense. He struggled to get shots off and the ones that he did were frequently blocked. In Game 6, his shooting percentage was 100%, scoring on both shots he attempted. This was due, in large part, to his willingness to crash the net. Both of his goals came from the net mouth. His first came from him storming the paint and his second from him camping out in front and stuffing in a rebound. On a side note, credit should go to Justin Williams on a great play to get the puck to the net as well as Evgeny Kuznetsov for winning the offensive zone faceoff. While Johansson was a hero on offense, props should also go to the MVP on defense.

For the second straight game, Braden Holtby was outstanding for Washington. He stopped 37 of 38 Toronto shots for a save percentage of .974 and his third straight victory. When Washington needed him, he came up big. He limited his rebounds and didn’t allow any crazy bounces to elude him. He even made two saves on shorthanded scoring chances for the Maple Leafs. The Auston Matthews goal is regrettable but then again who saw the puck hitting off the stanchion and rolling right in front of the crease? At the end of the day, Holtby showed his Vezina-worthy form by backstopping Washington to a series win.

In Game 6, Washington won only two battles on the scoresheet: blocked shots and giveaways. Over the course of the series, the Capitals kept improving in the shot blocking category. Game 6 was no exception. They blocked 22 shots to Toronto’s 20, a very close margin. Three players had at least three blocks. While we’re talking about shot blocking, let’s give the top line some love. In the third period, they had three or four consecutive blocks in their defensive zone that kept the game tied. It’s always great to see the top line talent being unafraid to sacrifice their bodies. In giveaways, Washington only gave the puck away 15 times compared to 18 for the Maple Leafs. Three players forced at least two turnovers.

While the Capitals did end the series, there was one area that they greatly struggled in during Game 6: faceoffs. They got a timely faceoff win on the game-winning goal but, otherwise, they were killed at the dot. Toronto dominated the faceoff battle with a 64% win rate to Washington’s 36%. This time, Evgeny Kuznetsov led Washington centers by winning 43% of his draws, notably the faceoff on the game-winner. Going forward, the Capitals should look to replicate their faceoff success from the past two games. They will need it as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.

On a more serious note, Washington dodged yet another potential injury scare. Defenseman Nate Schmidt went down late in the third period after being hit by Toronto pest Leo Komarov. Upon replay, it looked as if Komarov went knee-on-knee with the hit. Schmidt later hobbled down the Capitals’ dressing room tunnel with the training staff. Thankfully, he returned for overtime but Komarov was not given a kneeing penalty. This would have been an enormous blow to Washington if Schmidt had been unable to return. Yet another incident where a Maple Leaf got away clean with potentially injuring a Capitals player.

Final Thoughts: I don’t think anybody saw this series making it to six games. I myself pegged Washington winning in five games. Toronto proved to be a worthy opponent over the first three games of the series before it snowballed into a set of unlucky bounces, controversial plays, and bad officiating. What really impressed me was the Capitals’ resiliency and fighting instinct. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, they showed no signs of panic. They made slight alterations to their lineup that paid off in huge ways (Tom Wilson to the third line) and fought back to win three straight games. This should be a huge boost for the team’s morale but make no mistake, they still have a lot of work to do. For the moment, they can take a brief rest as they have punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

What’s Next: The Capitals will face off with division rival Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Stay tuned for my series preview article in the next few days.