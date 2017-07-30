John Isner is the man to beat this summer. Although the big-serving American’s impressive service hold streak may be over, his dominance at the BB&T Atlanta Open continues. Firing 23 aces in an extremely competitive final against fellow American Ryan Harrison, Isner claims his fourth title in Atlanta.

Coming into the match, Isner led the head-to-head series 5-2, but Harrison had won the most recent encounter. Both players competed unbelievably high in the first set, forcing it to a tiebreak. Harrison threw down 10 aces total, six of them in the first set, and won 85% of first serve points in the first. Isner was even more impressive on first serve points, winning 92%. Neither player faced a break point in the first set. The second-seeded Isner used his big serve to help him out, winning it 7-6 (8-6).

Early on in the second, Harrison was able to break to lead 2-0, thus ending the 75 service hold streak of the three-time champion. However, Isner was able to break right back and level things off at 2-2. The second set continued on serve after that with neither player giving another inch. With each player holding, the second set was also decided by a tiebreak. Again, Isner relied on his strongest weapon, the serve, to aid him in this tight situations. The fourth-seeded Harrison was able to save a match point, but ultimately succumbed 7-6 (9-7).

Both sets could have gone either way with the level of play that was displayed. What it came down to was who could find that small gap during the other player’s serve, and step up and take it. Hardly anything separated these two; the decider being Isner’s serve could bail him out of tough situations easier than Harrison’s.

Harrison has to be pleased with his week, though. The fourth seed took out some quality players, and reached his second final of the season. With Harrison’s results coming together in both singles and doubles –he won the French Open with Michael Venus– he will be a dangerous floater during the U.S. Open Series.

Isner ends another outstanding week claiming his fourth title in Atlanta, and extending his win streak to eight. Both are set to play the Citi Open next week, so it will be interesting to see how they build off of these two great results.