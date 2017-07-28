John Isner, the second seed and three-time champion, progressed into his eighth semifinal at the BB&T Atlanta Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Lukas Lacko. Isner improved to 3-0 against the Slovakian, firing 13 aces along the way. Both players were controlling when they got their first serves in. Lacko won 83% of first serve points, while Isner was even more dominant, winning 86%. The second-seeded American only faced one break point, but was able to save it. Lacko faced two break points on his serve, but was unable to protect either. Isner was just too strong on his service games. But he was also able to wait for his opportunities on Lacko’s serve. The big-serving American will need to keep his focus, as his semifinal opponent will be 2012 runner-up, Gilles Muller.

Third-seeded Muller did not have any trouble against qualifier and NextGenATP player Tommy Paul, winning 6-3, 6-1. Despite a short rain delay in the middle of the first set, Muller kept focus and wrapped up the match in just over an hour. Muller was very impressive on first serve points, winning 76%. The third seed also hit 16 aces in the match and saved all four break points. For his credit, Paul played pretty competitively in the first set, but just did not have any answers in the second. Ranked 291, Paul is in the running for a U.S. Open wild card after this quarterfinal showing. Over the next few weeks, the American player that accumulates the most points from certain challengers and lower ATP Tour events will be granted a wild card into the U.S. Open. As for Muller, a quick win like this should give him the recovery time necessary to be ready for his semifinal match tomorrow against Isner. The American leads their head-to-head 3-2.

In an all-American match, fourth seed Ryan Harrison ended the fairytale run of Georgia Tech’s Christopher Eubanks, needing only 55 minutes to secure the win. In his dominant 6-1, 6-2 win, Harrison won 71% of first serve points and even more impressively won 78% on second serve points. With really no trouble on serve, Harrison never faced a break point Friday. Eubanks seemed to be mentally drained from his two wins earlier in the week. The wild card from Georgia Tech just hit too many unforced errors today, and did not really showcase his talent that brought him this far. Harrison makes his first semifinal since winning the Memphis Open back in February.

Playing under the lights for the second straight night, top seed Jack Sock took on fifth seed Kyle Edmund. In a match between two big-hitters, Sock struck first, breaking for a 4-3 lead. A fan that needed medical attention led to a 13-minute stop in play. Once play resumed, Sock came out flat-footed, giving the break right back, and ultimately lost the first set 6-4. Ever since that situation, Sock never fully recovered. Credit has to be given to Edmund, who took charge after the halt in play. The fifth seed’s confidence grew, which improved all aspects of his game in the second. The second set was all Edmund, who never dropped a first serve point, or faced a break point. Sock’s game continued to unravel, winning 58% of first serve points, and only 22% of second serve points. The American’s forehand, which is usually his signature shot, let him down in the second. A peculiar match through and through, but Edmund should be pleased with this win, reaching his first semifinal of the season.

With top seed Sock out, Isner has a better chance at winning his fourth title here. The six-time finalist is riding a high now, and is playing too good for any of these players to derail him. I do think that Edmund will be his opponent in the final, but Isner should claim his fourth title.