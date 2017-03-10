John Simon Signs With Colts

The Texans have lost yet another defensive starter in free agency.

First reported by Ian Rapoport, news broke Friday morning that linebacker John Simon has signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts. According to Spotrac.com, Simon has $5.5 million guaranteed and will earn almost $4.5 million in 2017 as a roster bonus.

John Simon has signed with the #Colts for 3 years, $13.5M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

This move addresses a major need for the Colts in that Simon is fantastic against the run and can rush the passer with ease. In 11 games last season (five starts), Simon notched 51 combined tackles and three-and-a-half sacks. He also forced one fumble. His disruptive ability was especially evident during a Week 2 victory over the Chiefs. Simon sacked Alex Smith one-and-a-half times and forced a fumble.

Losing Simon is yet another hit for one of 2016’s best defenses. The Texans will now need to replace safety Quintin Demps, corner AJ Bouye, and Simon before the defense becomes an issue.