Jorge Polanco Hits Homer From Both Sides Of The Plate

Jorge Polanco continued his dominance of the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night when he had his first career multi-homer game. But this was not your average multi-homer game, as Polanco hit one as a lefty and one as a righty.

That is a feat only four Twins have accomplished before him: Roy Smalley, Chili Davis, Ryan Doumit, and Kennys Vargas. That’s not exactly Murderer’s Row, but it is not terrible company to keep. Making Polanco’s night a bit more impressive is the fact that all of those guys had more power than him, and Davis, Doumit, and Vargas were much bigger guys who made (or at least tried to make) their names by hitting the ball out of the park.

Plus, I find it unlikely that any of those other switch hitters made a play as impressive as the one Polanco made to end the second inning. I also doubt they stole second while belly-flopping onto the infield dirt.

It was just another great all-around day for a Twins player in the month of August as the team maintains their grasp on a playoff spot.

But it was also another day of dominance for Polanco against the White Sox. The Twins have played six of their last nine games against Chicago, and in that time Polanco has six home runs against the White Sox. After hitting them in four straight games last week, Polanco made up for the game he failed by hitting two on Tuesday.

With two games left in the series, and in the month, Polanco may be able to challenge teammate Byron Buxton for best player in August. After all, he currently has only two fewer homers than Buxton, and a higher batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Buxton still has the advantage on defense and the basepaths, but Polanco’s offense is starting to close the gap, as their WAR is now a meager .1 difference.

Even though the AL Player of the Month Award won’t mean much to fans outside of Twins’ Territory, it will mean a lot to those of us here, and to the player who earns it. My hope is that these last couple days see the competition only heighten between Buxton and Polanco. I also hope that Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario, and everyone else on the team for that matter, get jealous and do their best to show that they deserve the award too. The White Sox won’t know what hit them.