Jose Mourinho: I Am Not Leaving For PSG

Jose Mourinho has cleared the air about his future by saying that he is not moving to French club Paris Saint-Germain. Mourinho attempting to clear the air after he was quoted on Sunday that he is not going to end his career at Old Trafford. He maintained that he will not end his career with United, but dismissed the PSG talk.

“I think you English media have the answer for that because, in one day, it says that I am going to sign a five-year contract, for £1billion per season and then, the next day, you say that I am leaving and going to PSG. I think that is the answer,” he said. “The answer is that nothing is happening. I am not signing a new five-year contract and I am not leaving for PSG. I am at Manchester United and I have a contract. And that is it.”

“The only thing that I told is true and there was not a misinterpretation of my words was I am not going to end my career at Manchester United.“I was asked how is it possible in modern football that any manager is going to last 15 to 20 years in the same club. I think Arsene Wenger is the last one at Arsenal. I think it is impossible for us with everything that surrounds the job, all of the pressures that surround the job.

“I was asked how is it possible in modern football that any manager is going to last 15 to 20 years in the same club. I think Arsene Wenger is the last one at Arsenal. I think it is impossible for us with everything that surrounds the job, all of the pressures that surround the job.”I think it is impossible to last for so long.

“I think it is impossible to last for so long. If, in this moment, I wanted to finish my career in two, three, four or five years then I would say yes, I want to finish my career with Manchester United.”

He also said that he thinks he will be a manager for the next at least 15 years and that it is impossible for managers to stay too long at a club nowadays.

“But I think I am going to be a manager for 15 more years, minimum, in the job, and I think it is impossible to stay for 17 years in the same club. I think it is the impossible mission. Even if you want to, you can try, but I think it is impossible. Wenger is the last one. That was my answer. I don’t think I am going to end my career at Manchester United. That was my answer.

“After that, some people tried to be clever, some people tried to be malicious and they said many different things. But the reality is simple. I did not sign a new contract but I am not thinking about leaving.”