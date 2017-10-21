Jose Mourinho Reacts To Huddersfield Defeat

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has said that he is disappointed in United’s 2-1 loss to Huddersfield in the Premier League.

United lost by two goals to one. The first half saw Huddersfield take a two-goal lead through Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre after mistakes from Juan Mata and Victor Lindelöf. United got one back in the 78th-minute when Marcus Rashford headed into the net from a Lukaku cross.

The loss ended United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League. And it is United’s first loss to Huddersfield in 65 years.

“I don’t like to anticipate the reactions because I don’t know what to say in this moment. We came here to play in the Premier League, to play for three points, so I feel really disappointed,” Mourinho said.

“If I was a Manchester United supporter, not the manager, but a traditional supporter, I’d be really disappointed because I think you can play and lose matches because your opponent has more quality. You cannot lose because the opponent has a better attitude than you so I’m disappointed.”

The loss means that United are five points behind Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Burnley by three goals to nil at the Etihad Stadium.

Mourinho also described the loss as a surprise, saying: “It was a surprise, of course, but it happened so, for me, it’s quite easy and simple to say the team that deserved to win won. I know you like that [singling out Lindelof] – if it is the correct word, individualization, of the mistake and the defeat. I think it’s very unfair as the mistake was him in the second goal and [Juan] Mata for the first goal but they were in the context of the game. If we had an amazing game, you point the fingers and say we lost undeservedly due to an individual mistake but it was not the case. I was waiting for that mistake. It was Mata and Victor but it could have been another one as the attitude was really poor. So they beat us on attitude.”

United’s next game will be against Swansea in the League Cup on Tuesday.