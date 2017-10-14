Jose Mourinho Reacts To Manchester United’s Draw At Anfield

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has hailed the performance of Liverpool in the encounter between United and Jurgen Klopp’s men. United and Liverpool played a goalless draw at Anfield with Liverpool dominating the majority of the game. The scoreline is a repeat of last season’s encounter at Anfield, where the two sides played a goalless draw.

“The opposition was good today, but we played our game. In the first half, we had a couple of very good chances and good control of the game,” Mourinho said. “In the second half, [Nemanja] Matic tired and I had no solutions on the bench. I tried with my substitutions to make us more dynamic in attack but, in reality, we lost power and energy and control in midfield.”

The draw took United to the top of the league, but it was for a short-lived because Manchester City defeated Stoke City by seven goals to two in the 3 o’clock kickoff to go two points clear of United.

The result also meant that United continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League and gave them their seventh clean sheet in the League.

Mourinho hailed Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, for his tactical input in the game. “I think he [Klopp] did well. He didn’t let the game break. I think [Jesse] Lingard and [Marcus] Rashford were waiting for the game to break but it did not. I think they were very good team from a defensive point of view, much pressing. The only chance I had to change the direction of the game was to bring players on with speed and maybe, they are going to change their formation but they didn’t. The second half was like a game of chess but my opponent didn’t open the door for me to win the game.

“We came for three points but in the second half we felt it difficult to do that with the match and the dynamic it had. I was waiting for Jurgen to change to go more attacking but he kept the three strong midfield players all the time and he had control. I had only Herrera and Matic. When I brought on Rashford and Lingard, I expected him [Klopp] to change but he kept the three which means his midfield was stronger today.”At times, I was waiting for my team to do something but I couldn’t do anything with no midfielder on the bench. The second half was like a game of chess but my opponent didn’t open the door for me to win the game.”

United's next game is against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and United will be hoping for a second win in Group A.

