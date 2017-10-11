Jose Mourinho Reveals His Thoughts Ahead Of Liverpool Game

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has in an exclusive interview with Skysports revealed his thoughts ahead of his side’s game against Liverpool this weekend.

United face Liverpool in week eight of the Premier League at Anfield, and will be hoping to secure a win that will see them go three points clear of city rivals Manchester City at the top of the League.

Jose Mourinho has had some memorable games against Liverpool in the past, and this game is expected to be a great encounter.

Mourinho revealed in the interview that United are a better team than last season despite the fact that his side has played ‘weaker’ teams.

“I think we are a better team [than we were]. You can say, like some people do, we have not played one of the top five teams but last season we did not beat West Ham at home, last season we did not beat Everton at home or Southampton away,” Mourinho said.

“I think it would be unfair to say Lukaku and Matic did not make an impact, we have to admit that and give them what they deserve. But also the team give Matic and Lukaku the conditions to arrive the way they have.

“Globally we are a better team, does that mean we are going to be as successful as last season, winning two titles? I don’t know. But we are better.”

Despite the fact that pundits are saying that this game will indicate United’s credentials, Jose has said that United have nothing to prove against Liverpool, and that it is just one game.

“This is press talk, or pundit talk: ‘We have something to prove, Lukaku has to score, we have to win [is what they say]’. We have to prove nothing. We have our objectives for the season, we know where we want to go and how we have to go. One match, one result, one performance – that’s not going to change anything.”

The game will be the early game on Saturday, but United will be without Marouane Fellaini who was injured while playing for Belgium during the international break.