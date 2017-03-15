- Andre Harrison WSOF Road To Gold
Jourdan Lewis Charged With Domestic Assault
The NFL was certainly going to draft Jourdan Lewis. On Wednesday, Ann Arbor police charged the former Michigan Wolverines’ defensive back with domestic violence. He apparently had a domestic incident with his girlfriend late in the evening.
According to a report from MLive.com Ann Arbor police responded to a call at Lewis’ residence in the 3000 block of Signature Boulevard at approximately 1 am. Lewis’ 20-year old girl friend initiated the domestic violence call a few minutes earlier.
Reports state that Lewis’ girlfriend told the police that the couple had a physical altercation. However, officers were not able to determine who was responsible for the fight. Therefore, they had to investigate further. Hours later, the investigation led to a misdemeanor assault charge.
“It wasn’t clear to the officers (Wednesday morning) if there was an assault, or who the aggressor was,” Ann Arbor police Detective Lt. Matthew Lige added.
The Ann Arbor Police Department submitted a report to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday morning. The prosecutor’s office handed down formal charges at 4 pm.
Lewis will be arraigned through the 15th District Court. The date of the proceeding is not yet available. As a result, Lewis’ NFL Draft perspective may be put on hold. However, misdemeanor court arraignments are usually done via walk-ins.
Jourdan Lewis’ Draft Stock Takes Hit
Prior to the incident, Lewis seemed to be a mid-tier draft pick. Lewis may have been a second-round pick. However, Lewis seemed destined to become a third or fourth-round selection. Now, he may go lower in the draft. Scouts will continue to evaluate Lewis’ ability on the field. However, potential draft suitors will do their due diligence off the field.
He was part of a brilliant and tenacious defense over the last two seasons. Lewis earned six interceptions in his career. He also recorded 37 pass breakups for the Wolverines’ defense. Furthermore, Lewis tallied 29 pass breakups in the last two season. It’s one of the reasons why he earned All-America honors during his senior season.
Remember, Lewis made one of the most remarkable plays of the year. During the Wolverines’ win over the Wisconsin Badgers, Lewis’ interception sent the college football landscape into a frenzy.
