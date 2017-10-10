Juan Mata Hoping For Success At Anfield

Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata, has revealed on his personal blog that he is hoping United get the three points when they face Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

United will face Liverpool in the early game on Saturday and will be hoping to continue their fine form that has put them level on points with league leaders, Manchester City.

The game will be United’s first game after the international break, and a win or a draw will put them above Manchester City before their game against Stoke City at the Etihad.

Mata has been a consistent member of the United team, having played nine games in total this season.

“This is one of the big games of the season without a doubt. There’s no need to say what it means for us and for our fans, and I hope that we can play a great game and take the three points to Manchester,” he wrote.

“We will try to extend our good run of results since the season started. I also hope that none of my team-mates has physical problems in the second game with the national teams as it was the case with Fellaini, to whom I wish a speedy recovery.”

United will also be hoping to score goals in the game after last season’s goalless draw at Anfield.

Jose Mourinho will look no further than Romelu Lukaku to get the goals as he has been declared fit by the Belgium national team manager, Roberto Martinez, after he missed the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.

“The reason that he wasn’t in the squad in the previous game was because he wasn’t 100 percent,” Martinez said.

“Now he is 100 percent but we need to take into consideration that he has been with the group for only one [training] session.

“He’s been working on an individual basis, really good work, but we need to keep that in mind.”

Lukaku has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season, making him the top scorer ahead of Sergio Aguero, Álvaro Morata, and Harry Kane who all have six goals.