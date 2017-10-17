Juan Mata Speaks Ahead Of Benfica Game

Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata, has revealed that the team is looking forward to extending their positive streak in the Champions League on Wednesday. United face Benfica in group A of the UEFA Champions League, and will be looking to increase their winning streak after winning their first two games.

The game comes after United played a goalless draw against Liverpool in the Premier League over the weekend.

”On Wednesday we visit the Estadio da Luz in the third game of the group stage. We are looking forward to extending the good streak after getting six valuable points in the first two matches,” Mata wrote in his personal blog. “Personally, Benfica brings me good memories. I played against them in 2012 in the Champions League quarter-finals and that season I was lucky to win the title with Chelsea . The following year, 2013, we also played them in the final of the Europa League , at the Amsterdam Arena, and we won.”

“Despite these good memories I don’t want to be overconfident. They are a team with very good players and a big supporting crowd. They need the points and we will have to be at our best in order to get a positive result. At the end this is the Champions League and you have to beat great teams if you want to reach far.”

Juan Mata also wrote about United’s next game in the Premier League, which will be coming up this weekend against Huddersfield. United are currently two points behind League leaders Manchester City, who are in top form and showing no signs of slowing down.

United’s defense has conceded only two goals in the League this season, and have kept seven clean sheets out of eight games.

“On the weekend we will be back in the Premier League with our third away game in a row, this time against Huddersfield. I’ve never played in that stadium so I will have to add it to the ‘Matamundi’. Again, we will have to be really competitive there, but the truth is we are doing it this season and that’s why I said above that I feel optimistic.”