How Julian Edelman’s Contract Extension Affects Patriots

With reports coming out from various sources that the New England Patriots and WR Julian Edelman have agreed to a two-year contract extension, I thought it would be wise to take a look at how this could affect for the Patriots and their offense.

The main part of this new pact that should excite Patriots fans and Tom Brady is the high level of continuity this will bring to the offense. Assuming there are no surprising trades, cuts, etc., on the Patriots’ part, the top four WRs (and top five receivers overall including Rob Gronkowski) for the team for both 2017 and 2018 will likely all be the same in Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, and Malcolm Mitchell. And don’t underestimate how much that kind of continuity can mean to an offense. Just take a peek at the Patriots’ offense a few years back if you don’t understand what I mean.

Back in 2012, the Patriots and Tom Brady were coming off a very successful season offensively, with Brady having thrown for over 4800 yards, 34 TDs, and just 8 interceptions that season while also averaging 34.8 PPG. But then, of course, everything went south for the receiving corps that following offseason. Negotiations with longtime slot receiver Wes Welker broke down, resulting in his defection to the rival Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning, Gronkowski got hurt and ended up missing all but a seven-game stretch during the middle of that season and, of course, the infamous Aaron Hernandez murder trial all reared their ugly heads.

All this resulted in a lack of continuity between Brady and his receivers, and the Patriots’ offense played well below expectations in 2013, averaging nearly a touchdown fewer per game compared to 2012 at 27.8 PPG. And while that was still a good enough number to rank 3rd in the NFL that season, there is no question that this was the season that led to many “Is Brady nearing retirement?” inquiries across the sports world. Despite that ranking, on paper, the Patriots’ offense very clearly suffered from having to incorporate so many new receivers.

That is why getting an extension done with Edelman is so important. It will allow the Patriots to continue to have the type of continuity that every team in the league wants to have. It doesn’t happen often in the “Not For Long” league, which makes this kind of thing worth mentioning and looking into. So if you’re excited for the Patriots’ offense in 2017, barring any unforeseen injuries or Brady fall off, perhaps the 2018 outfit could be even better.