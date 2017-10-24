Julius Randle Is Upset He Is Not Starting

The Los Angeles Lakers are still waiting for Julius Randle, the former number seven overall pick in the 2015 draft, to blossom into the star player scouts projected him to be. His career has been a roller coaster ride ever since he broke his leg in the first game, forcing him to miss his entire rookie campaign.

Randle has since shown the tools necessary to become an impact player on both sides of the ball.

Standing at 6’9 and weighing 250 pounds makes him average size for a power forward in today’s NBA. However, what makes Randle great are his speed and ball handling that are not typical traits of his position. This has led to Randle becoming a double-double machine for the Lakers when he is in the starting lineup.

So why is Julius Randle not starting games?

According to head coach Luke Walton, it has nothing to do with who is playing better individually. It has more to do with what units play well together. Apparently, Larry Nance Jr. has played better with the first team and Randle has played better with the second unit. After only starting seven times in his career prior to this season, Nance has played well in first few games he has started. He is averaging 7 rebounds and just over 11 points per game, which are both higher than his career averages.

Conversely, Randle’s numbers are way down since making the move to the bench. He is averaging 9.3 points and a measly 3 rebounds per game. Him being on the bench to start the game is questionable because he started 133 of his 155 possible games going into this season.

Last game against the Pelicans, Randle was very efficient. He scored 11 points, on 5 of 6 shooting from the field. He even played 10 more minutes total coming off of the bench than Nance did as a starter. This proves he should just play hard with the minutes he gets regardless if he is starting or not.

Another factor in Randle getting fewer minutes has been the emergence of rookie forward Kyle Kuzma. He has been impressive in limited action so far this season, and even scored 20 points off of the bench Sunday night against the Pelicans. He can play either small forward or power forward. So if Kuzma keeps playing this well, Randle is better off trying to beat out Nance for the starting spot.

Randle’s situation moving forward

With his season averages way down, and Nance more accustomed to a bench role, maybe Walton should consider putting Randle back in the starting lineup. Fans are probably curious to see what the promising young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Randle would look like starting together, because they were all top 10 draft picks. It is worth a look, considering the Lakers have a huge decision to make this offseason regarding Randle. They have to decide on whether they should re-sign him for big money or let him walk in free agency.

To get the big money deal he is looking for, he needs to be more consistent game to game on the defensive side of the ball. He also needs to play angry with motivation and tenacity. Maybe that is why the Lakers are having him come off the bench as a wakeup call saying they want more out of him. Let’s hope they get the results they are looking for and get a more determined Randle moving forward.