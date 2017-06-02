Kansas City Releases Jeremy Maclin

Some prime receiving talent has surprisingly hit the open market.

Friday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that the release of wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. He finished his two seasons with a combined 27 regular season starts, 131 receptions, 1,624 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Chiefs GM John Dorsey released a statement concerning the roster move.

“I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Dorsey said. “I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time. We wish Jeremy the best as he continues his career.”

Most certainly a contract-based move–Maclin was two years into a five-year, $55 million deal–this move comes at a nasty time for Maclin. Head coach Andy Reid attended his wedding a mere two weeks ago, but now his honeymoon period is over both figuratively and literally.

The ninth-year receiver will now look for a new home after spending his entire career with both the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted Maclin in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He should have plenty of suitors considering that he is on the plus side of 30 (29) and is the recipient of 46 touchdown passes.

Moving forward, the Chiefs will rely on third-year receiver Chris Conley, second-year speedster Tyreek Hill, and Albert Wilson as the main receiving options. These players all play their roles well but none are true number ones. Although, former Florida Gator Demarcus Robinson could look to earn some snaps. He was a talented, albeit troubled, star in college and possesses solid size at 6-feet-1-inch and 203 pounds.

The Chiefs training camp battles will be very interesting, to say the least.