Karolina Pliskova First To Clinch Semifinal Spot At WTA Finals

Yesterday, at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore, world No. 1 Simona Halep got her first win as the best player in the world with a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 8 Caroline Garcia. The last time these two met was in the finals of Beijing, where Garcia topped off her first of two premier level titles in China. Although Garcia came in with more momentum than Halep, the world No. 1 was just too consistent on the day. The second match from Tuesday saw No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki easily defeat No. 4 Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-0. Wozniacki had never beaten Svitolina in the previous three meetings. With the head-to-head record so one-sided coming into the match, the victory for Wozniacki was even more surprising by the score. Svitolina has been one of the most consistent players all-year, collecting five titles along the way.

Tuesday, the first semifinalist was determined when No. 3 Karolina Pliskova handed Garbine Muguruza a 6-2, 6-2 loss in just one hour. Though Muguruza won both Wimbledon and the WTA award for “Player of the Year,” she still had yet to figure out how to beat Pliskova, who now leads their head-to-head 7-2. The other match of the day had No. 5 Venus Williams take on No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko. This match would also decide who would be out of the running for a spot in the semifinals. After 3 hours and 13 minutes, Williams prevailed 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, keeping her chances alive for the other spot out of the White Group. Ostapenko still has one match to play, and although her first season-ending championship will end without getting out of the round robin format, 2017 was a fantastic year for the world No. 7. The Latvian is at a career-high ranking, she won her first Grand Slam at the French Open, and proved she could handle the pressure by winning her second WTA title in Seoul. Thursday, Williams and Muguruza will battle it out for the second slot in the White Group to move onto the semifinal stage.

Wednesday, Halep will play Wozniacki; the No. 6 player leads the head-to-head 3-2, and last time they played was earlier this year on the grass courts of Eastbourne. The second match will be Svitolina taking on Garcia. They are tied at 1-1, with the most previous match going in Garcia’s favor in Beijing.

The doubles draw was also formed today. That event is a single-elimination, eight-team draw. Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan are the No. 1 seeds, but their first match is against Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke, the same team that took them out at Wimbledon. With the level of play so high at the season-ending championships, there is no “easy” draw, anything is possible. Keep coming back to The Runner Sports for more results from Singapore.