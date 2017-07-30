Katerina Siniakova had not been to a final since her title run in Shenzhen, China back in January. The young Czech had never beaten Caroline Wozniacki in two previous meetings. Both of those droughts came to an end Sunday.

Seeded seventh at the Ericsson Open in Bastad, Sweden, Siniakova stunned top seed and world No.6 Wozniacki 6-3, 6-4 to claim her second career WTA title. Siniakova reached the Ericsson Open final last year, but fell short to Laura Siegemund. Although the match was completed in straight sets, it lasted almost two hours. Siniakova and Wozniacki are both formidable on the red clay in Bastad; Wozniacki had reached the final here as well back in 2009.

With eight breaks of serve throughout the match, both players also dealt with injuries. Wozniacki played with a right elbow injury, hampering her serve. Siniakova had a right arm injury as well, so it really came down to who could tough it out in the big moments.

The young Czech was able to take the first set, managing one more break than the Dane. Wozniacki definitely felt her right elbow injury in her serve in the first set. The Dane only got 46% of first serves in, and won 42% of those points; she was a little better on second serve points, winning 45%.

After a medical timeout, Wozniacki’s play improved in the second, but Siniakova’s momentum was already in full force. Wozniacki’s first serve percentage increased to 62%, helping her win 55% of those points. However, Siniakova got far too many break point opportunities, wearing down the top seed, breaking twice.

Hopefully, both of their injuries are minor, and they can compete throughout the U.S. Open Series, just ahead of the U.S. Open. Wozniacki was in her fifth final of the season, but unfortunately falls to 0-5. The win caps a very positive week for Siniakova, who gets her first win over the Dane and wins her second career title.