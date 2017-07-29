Katerina Siniakova Into Second-Straight Final At The Ericsson Open

It will be the battle of former runner-ups for the Ericsson Open title in Bastad, Sweden. Seventh seed Katerina Siniakova, who reached the final last year, took out second seed Caroline Garcia in 1 hour and 44 minutes. The 2016 runner-up came out stronger of the two taking the first set 6-2. Garcia was able to put up a better fight in the second, but ultimately lost it 7-5. Although Siniakova’s first serve percentage was average for the match, she really stood out on break points saved. Siniakova would let eight chances come up on her serve, but only allowed Garcia to succeed once. Garcia, who has the bigger serve of the two, could not find her rhythm today, hitting seven double faults and zero aces for the match. These stats definitely got in Garcia’s mind when down break point, the second seed was broken four out of six times. This is a very impressive win for Siniakova, who not only ties their head-to-head 2-2, but also reaches her first final since January.

Garcia was a hot player coming into Bastad. The Frenchwoman had reached three semifinals before this event, and got to the quarterfinals at the French Open and fourth round at Wimbledon. Siniakova will need to play like this again Sunday as she is 0-2 against Caroline Wozniacki, the 2009 runner-up.

Wozniacki’s match was much different from Siniakova’s. The top seed needed two hours to defeat Elise Mertens 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. In a match that had a ton of breaks, 10 to be exact, Wozniacki showed off her signature counterpuncher style to outlast the up and coming Belgian. A big factor was Wozniacki’s first serve percentage, which was 73% in the first set. With a high first serve percentage, the Dane could dictate play on her own serve easily and focus more on the Mertens’ serve. Wozniacki’s first serve percentage dipped to 47% in the second, allowing Mertens to turn the match around and shift the momentum. Going into the third set, Wozniacki shifted the momentum again and attacked Mertens’ second serve, winning 91% on it. Mertens was unable to take advantage of four chances to break Wozniacki, only doing it once in the final set. This was a good result for Mertens playing against a top 10 player like this. As for Wozniacki, the top seed has struggled a bit this week; the Dane has gone to three sets three out of four matches so far.

Although Wozniacki has been on the court longer than Siniakova, the top seed should come away with the title tomorrow. The Dane leads the head-to-head 2-0, and neither of those times were super competitive from Siniakova.