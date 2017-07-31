Kayla Day’s Transition To The Pros Continues With First Round Win

Seventeen-year-old American Kayla Day headlined the day schedule at the Bank of the West Classic at Standford University. The 2016 Junior U.S. Open champion took on Japan’s Misaki Doi. Both are lefties and like to take the ball early to take control of the points. Day was better on the day, winning 6-4, 6-2. The talented American only got 42% of first serves in throughout the first set, but won 92% of those points. The former junior world No.1 also won 61% of second serve points. Doi did well to keep up with Day, winning 72% of first serve points. However, Japanese second serves were weaker, only winning 43% of those points. After breaking once and consolidating the first set, Day kept her momentum going, dictating play too much for Doi to counteract. Day will take on recent Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza; Day did compete well last time they played, taking the match to three sets.

Fifth seed Ana Konjuh’s match ended when qualifier Marina Erakovic retired trailing 3-6, 0-1 in an injury. Konjuh is at a career-high ranking of 20, making the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time this year. The rising Croatian reached the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open last, so she has a lot of points to defend this summer.

Seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko won earlier in the day over Lara Arruabarrena 6-3, 6-3. Tsurenko remains a perfect 3-0 against the Spaniard, also never losing a set to the world No.64. Tsurenko’s first serve was on today, winning 70% overall. On the quick courts of Stanford, a big serve is a good asset to have. Arruabarrena’s serve has more spin on it, suited for clay courts, so it sat right in the strike zone of Tsurenko. The Spaniard won 45% on both first and second serve points for the match. Tsurenko was also able to break Arruabarrrena five out of six times. Tsurenko has always been a dangerous floater in any tournament she competes in. The Ukrainian is having a career-best season, getting to the third round at both the French Open and Wimbledon for the first time.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva and Danielle Lao ended the day schedule. Vikhlyantseva was just too strong for Lao, winning 6-4, 6-3. Ranked 165 spots above Lao, Vikhlyantseva only got 48% of first serves in for the match, but won 74% of the time. The 20-year-old from Russia only allowed one break conversion for Lao, while the former USC player was broken three times. Vikhlyantseva attacked the second serve of Lao, winning 52% of those points. The young Russian is having her best season so far in her career, making her first WTA final in ’s-Hertogenbosch and playing at the Grand Slams for the first time.

The night schedule has five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova taking on American Jennifer Brady, while former Stanford player Nicole Gibbs faces recent Junior Wimbledon champion, Claire Liu.