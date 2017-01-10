- The 40-40 Club: Notre Dame’s Historic Shooting
Kendall Sheffield Commits To Ohio State Buckeyes
-
- Updated: January 10, 2017
The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a huge commitment a day after the college football season ended. Former five-star cornerback Kendall Sheffield committed to the Buckeyes after a long road to Division I football. He also cemented the Buckeyes with a great class potentially.
When the Buckeyes lost in the College Football Playoff, their defense gave up 31 points to the Clemson Tigers. For the first time, Ohio State seemed a bit overmatched in a game. However, they earned the No. 1 spot in the 2017 recruiting rankings with Sheffield’s announcement.
“After a great season at Blinn College, and an exciting recruiting process, I have decided to finish my collegiate career at The Ohio State University,” Sheffield said. “I am excited to join Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes, and look forward to helping Buckeye Nation return to the College Football Playoff.”
According to ESPN.com, Sheffield ranks as the No. 4 junior college recruit. Sheffield was a five-star recruit during the 2015 class. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, Sheffield transferred to Blinn College after a redshirt season in the SEC.
The Buckeyes have already received a number of commitments in the defensive backfield. In addition to Sheffield, cornerback Jeffrey Okudah has enrolled with the Buckeyes. The five-star corner from Grand Prairie, TX is a top 10 recruit. Shaun Wade from Jacksonville, Florida is the final five-star cornerback in the Buckeyes’ 2017 class. In addition, the Buckeyes have more incoming talent at the position.
Does Kendall Sheffield make Buckeyes’ defense better than 2016 season?
As a result, the Buckeyes should be solid at the cornerback position for years. Due to impending NFL draft decisions, Sheffield will be vying for a starting spot immediately. However, he will have big shoes to fill.
The Buckeyes finished the 2016 season with 21 interceptions. They also scored seven touchdowns off of those takeaways. Due to the magnificent defensive players, the Buckeyes produced the No. 3 ranked scoring defense this season.
Signing day is set for Feb. 1. Currently, the Buckeyes have eight early-enrollees on campus.
