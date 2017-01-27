Key Yankees Decide On World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is returning this year in March. There will be 16 teams representing 16 different countries competing. This will be the fourth rendition of the tournament, which was won by the Dominican Republic last time in 2013. Japan and South Korea have won the other two tournaments. The first round kicks off on March 6th in Tokyo, Japan.

The New York Yankees are no strangers to their players participating in the World Baseball Classic. Top tier stars of the team such as Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and Robinson Cano have all taken part in the WBC in the past. In 2013, four players from the organization participated on three different teams. Cano was the only notable who played last time.

With the placement of the WBC in the MLB calendar, it gives teams and fans pause about their players being involved. The tournament takes place during Spring Training, only three weeks after pitchers and catchers report to their respective teams. Spring Training is a vital part of the beginning of the year, especially for pitchers. During this time, players begin to knock the offseason rust off and pitchers become acquainted with the catchers of the team. It is possibly the most important preseason out of all of the sports.

Injuries are another fear of organizations for their players participating in the WBC. In 2013, it was established that the World Baseball Classic organization would have to cover the salaries of any player that was injured during the tournament. The WBCO would have to cover these salaries until the injured player returned from his injury. Over the course of three Classics, there have not been too many injuries. Notable players such as Dustin Pedroia and David Wright have experienced injuries during their time around the WBC. However, Wright stated that he did not get injured because of the WBC. Based on my research, there have only been about five-six injuries that have happened to players who have been a part of the WBC. Even with that low number, the risk might too great for an MLB organization to be comfortable with their players participating in the WBC.

There are four notable Yankees who have been associated with this year’s World Baseball Classic. Two have announced their placement on the roster for their representative countries, one has announced that he is not playing, and one has yet to declare one way or another.

Dellin Betances: Dominican Republic

Dellin Betances was an early announcement about his roster spot on Team Dominican Republic back in November. Betances will be part of the reigning WBC Champions looking to repeat. The Dominican Republic will probably have a stacked bullpen for the tournament, with Tampa Bay Rays closer Alex Colomé also on the roster.

For Yankee fans, Betances pitching in the WBC is alarming based on how last season ended for the young reliever. While the Yankees were attempting to stay in the postseason hunt, Betances wore down and started pitching poorly. While his drop-off was from being overworked, the Yankees cannot be thrilled that Betances will be pitching in a tournament before the season begins. If Betances wears down by season’s end again, the WBC could be the blame. Betances, who is likely to head to arbitration against the Yankees over a $2 million in difference, cannot have an end-of-season dip like he did last season. Hopefully, the WBC does not steal important innings out of Betances for the end of the season.

Didi Gregorius: Netherlands

Last WBC, the Netherlands were the surprise story of the tournament. Making their way to the championship game against the Dominican Republic, the Dutch team turned heads in 2013. This year, the team is stacked in the infield. Along with Gregorius, Xander Bogaerts, Jurikson Profar, Andrelton Simmons, and Jonathon Schoop are all playing for the Netherlands this year.

Many feel that Gregorius does not need to play for the Netherlands since the team is already stacked with solid infielders. With four other middle infielders on the team, Gregorius might not see the field consistently during the WBC. This can be a positive and a negative. On the plus side, there is less time that he can get injured if he is not playing every game. However, if Gregorius is riding pine for a large portion of the WBC, then he is missing live at-bats he could be receiving in Spring Training.

Overall, Gregorius is not as worrisome as Betances. Betances had a drop off last year while Gregorius had a relatively consistent 2016. Gregorius did see his numbers dip toward the tail end of the season, but there was not an apparent physical reason for that like Betances.

Masahiro Tanaka: Not Playing for Japan

Masahiro Tanaka played for Team Japan back in the 2009 WBC. For the 2017 WBC, Tanaka will not be participating. This is a relief for Yankee fans that Tanaka will not be pitching in the tournament. With an elbow injury that was not operated on, Tanaka’s health would be a huge concern if he decided to pitch for Japan. However, the Yankees and their fans do not have worry about Tanaka in the WBC.

Aside from the organization not wanting Tanaka to pitch for Japan in the WBC, it would not have been in Tanaka’s own self-interest to be in the tournament. Tanaka is entering what could possibly be a contract year. He has a player option at the end of this season. If Tanaka has another good season, then he can opt out of his contract to attempt to receive a larger contract. An injury can seriously hamper those potential aspirations.

Gary Sanchez: Undecided for the Dominican Republic

Gary Sanchez is the last Yankee to not make his intentions known about the World Baseball Classic. Although Dominican Republic Manager Tony Pena has indicated that Sanchez would be on the roster for the team, there has been no official word on whether the young catcher will join the roster. With the WBC a little over a month away, a decision needs to be made soon.

As mentioned earlier, Spring Training is a time that pitchers become acquainted with the catchers of the team. It is an important part of the preseason. Though Sanchez is a young catcher, there is only one notable pitcher on the team that was not around when Sanchez was called up. That pitcher is Aroldis Chapman, who I am sure spent time last Spring Training throwing to Sanchez some.

Sanchez has a lot of expectations on him for the upcoming season after tearing through the league in his rookie campaign. Playing in the WBC could risk his sophomore season with an injury before the year even begins. On the other hand, this is a great opportunity for the young man. In my personal opinion, I think he should play in the World Baseball Classic if that is what he desires.

Impact on the Yankees

Compared to other teams (like the Astros), the Yankees do not have too many key players in the World Baseball Classic. Even if Sanchez does decide to play, the majority of the team will be at Spring Training. Injuries can happen even in Spring Training, but the risk is greater at the WBC at full speed. Betances is the only player from the Yankees in the WBC that has a physical worry attached to his roster spot. Gregorius and (perhaps) Sanchez will most likely be fine barring a freak injury that could happen anywhere. Bottom line, the New York Yankees’ 2017 hopes are not hanging in the balance of the World Baseball Classic.