KJ Dillon Appears Headed For A 2017 Return

Free agency is in full swing, and the Houston Texans have lost critical pieces on defense. Quintin Demps, AJ Bouye, and John Simon have all departed for greener pastures (I mean money, not grass). Houston will obviously look to fill some of these needs through the NFL Draft, but help could be coming in a different form.

Last season, the Texans drafted KJ Dillon from West Virginia. The hope was that the fifth-round pick would bolster an already strong secondary while learning behind Quintin Demps and Andre Hal. Unfortunately, Dillon’s progress was halted last October when he tore his ACL against the Colts. He then spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Now, however, Dillon could be making a return to Houston’s secondary. At least, that’s what his Twitter account is hinting at. Dillon has posted multiple photos and videos on Twitter showing off his return to full health. For example, Dillon posted a photo on March 10 showing his first time wearing cleats since last season. Sure, he had a brace on, but that’s more of a safety precaution.

Since that point, Dillon has posted multiple updates showing off his progress. One example is a video showing off a workout where he hopped laterally while someone held him back with a rope. This video, although brief, shows that Dillon is progressing at a reasonable pace.

Shake back young Dillon. pic.twitter.com/uEjp3hltVX — KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) March 10, 2017

If anything, Dillon’s updates are a great sign of progress for the second-year safety. At this point, it’s debatable whether or not he will be at full health by the time Training Camp arrives, but the videos and updates show that he is on the right path. If all works out, Dillon’s return will bolster both the secondary and the special teams. He has the raw skills to be a starter in Houston and could become an essential part of the team.

Houston may not have any health updates about Dillon as of yet, but at least we can continue tracking his progress with social media.