Knicks Add Trey Burke, Further Muddling PG Situation

Just when the New York Knicks’ point guard situation seemed about as cloudy as it could get, the team added another veteran at the position. New York signed Trey Burke on Wednesday, adding the former lottery pick to a stable of lead guards that includes Frank Ntilikina, Ramon Sessions, Jarrett Jack, and Ron Baker. Burke averaged less than 13 minutes per game for Washington last season.

The timing of the move is odd, and Burke seems like a longshot to make the regular season roster. New York already has 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts, not to mention the glut of point guards already on the roster. While Baker can spend some time at shooting guard, the Knicks have plenty of natural 2 guards as well, further complicating matters.

Ntilikina is the future of the position for the organization, and he could even finish his rookie campaign as the starter. The Knicks essentially need a veteran to bridge the gap, one that will be able to accept reality whenever Ntilikina is ready to take over. Sessions seems to be the best candidate for this role, though Jack and Burke could also fit the mold.

Burke has struggled to find his footing in the NBA after a stellar sophomore year at Michigan saw him lead the Wolverines to the National Championship game alongside current Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. Selected by Utah with the ninth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Burke played three seasons for the Jazz before being traded to the Wizards last year.

Burke has been hindered by his size and plagued by offensive inefficiency during his four years as a pro. His career shooting percentage of 39 percent should be a sign to Knicks fans to temper their expectations. Still, there is offensive talent there, and if Burke happens to thrive over the next week it’s possible, though unlikely, he secures a roster spot.