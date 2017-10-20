Knicks Crushed By Thunder As Offense Struggles

The first two possessions of the New York Knicks’ opener against Oklahoma City summed up Carmelo Anthony in a nutshell, a lazy defensive foul on one end followed by a three-pointer on the other. Anthony looked like he had something to prove the next time he touched the ball, as he isolated against a defending Kristaps Porzgingis in classic Melo fashion. The former Knick blew by KP on the baseline but found his shot swatted by the Knicks’ new franchise player. The symbolism of that play can’t be overstated. This is Porzingis’ time in New York.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek elected to go with a starting lineup of Ramon Sessions, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Porzginis, and Enes Kanter on Thursday night, a one-player departure from the starting lineup we saw in the preseason opener. The team was moving the ball early, looking for good shots, but Oklahoma City did well on their rotations and made New York’s ball movement look aimless at times.

New York let the Thunder shoot the three-ball early, and OKC couldn’t find the stroke from distance. Outside shooting could be a big issue for the Thunder this season, and New York likely went into the game looking to exploit that. Paul George eventually found the touch from deep, hitting a trio of threes in the first quarter alone.

Lance Thomas was the first Knick off the bench, signaling that preseason rumblings about an emphasis on defense were perhaps more than just rumblings. Ron Baker and Doug McDermott were next two New York players to enter the game, as Knicks fans started to get some clarity regarding what Jeff Hornacek currently has in mind for the rotation.

Michael Beasley was the ninth Knick to hit the floor in the first quarter; he immediately hit a three and injured his ankle on the landing. The former #2 pick in the draft was quickly taken to the locker room and diagnosed with a sprained ankle. He did not return.

Turnovers and generally sloppy offensive play plagued the Knicks throughout much of the first quarter, though defensively the team looked better than expected. A small Knicks run to finish the first allowed the team to end the period down just four.

Kyle O’Quinn started the second quarter at center, making 10 Knicks players to enter the game at that point. New York looked scattered on offense to start the period, lacking cohesion and structure. Porzingis eventually hit a three-pointer to even the game at 27, following that up with a pretty up-and-under move a few possessions later. The Knicks star is already showing an advanced offensive repertoire that is surely making New York basketball fans swoon.

Rookie Frank Ntilikina entered the contest early in the second quarter, the 11th New York player to see the floor. He looked a little rattled on his first two shots, turning the ball over once before being relegated to the pine after several ineffective minutes. It’s possible that his knee is still not fully healthy.

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook started to pick up steam midway through the quarter, getting to the rim with his jaw-dropping quickness and athleticism. New York had no answer for his physical ability, nor does any team really. Westbrook’s surge allowed OKC to take back the lead.

Porzginis continued his aggressive play on the offensive end of the court, and his scoring prowess was the story of the second quarter for New York. He finished the first half with 19 points and 9 rebounds, showing himself capable of being a go-to offensive option. However, a late 13-2 run from OKC saw the lead balloon to 11 going into the half, the Thunder’s Big 3 accounting for 44 of their 53 points. Anthony pitched in 15 points on 5 of 13 shooting (2-7 from three).

Oklahoma City came out with more energy than New York in the third quarter, building on their lead early, but the Knicks didn’t hang their heads. New York battled back, getting some easy buckets in the paint, but an offensive rhythm simply wouldn’t come.

Kanter struggled mightily on both ends of the court in the third, especially on defense. Defending has never been his calling card, but it’s quickly becoming clear that he’s a serious liability. New York may want to showcase his offensive skill set in the hope of moving him to a contender at the deadline, but at what cost to their own defense on a nightly basis?

Things continued to get worse for the Knicks offensively as the third quarter wore on, including a six-minute scoring drought, and the team managed to post just 17 points in the entire period. That marked the second consecutive quarter that saw New York fail to crack the 20-point mark, and the Knicks entered the fourth down 79-59.

After a quiet third quarter, Porzingis reasserted himself offensively in the fourth. His play was one of the few bright spots in a rough showing from New York, and he finished with 31 and 12 on the night. Enes Kanter was the only other Knick to score in double figures (10 points) as the Knicks fell 105-84.

On the OKC end, Russell Westbrook posted his first triple-double of the season, and the Big 3 looked impressive overall. Paul George led the team in scoring with 28 points, while Melo chipped in 21. Sam Presti’s magical offseason could yield the Thunder a top 3 seed in the Western Conference come playoff time if things click.

Overall, this was not a very encouraging start for a Knicks squad that could very well be one of the worst teams in the league this season. Thirteen Knicks saw the floor on the night, albeit some in garbage time only. Still, Hornacek has plenty of work to do in fine-tuning his rotation. It’s only one game, but a vast improvement, especially offensively, is essential for the Knicks to be respectable in 2017-18.