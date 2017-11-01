Knicks Face Big Test Against Houston

Which New York Knicks team is the real Knicks team? Is it the one that looked putrid offensively for the first three games of the season? Is it the squad that has come out firing in their last three contests? Fans may get a better idea of what this Knicks group is capable of on Wednesday night when they host the Houston Rockets.

Houston has lost three of their last five games, but don’t be fooled; this is one of the best teams in the Western Conference. While they’re scoring just a shade over 104 points per game this season, the Rockets remain one of the more potent offensive groups in the NBA. A Knicks defense that has allowed just 97 points per game in their last three contest will be tested when the Rockets hit the court at Madison Square Garden.

New York has looked like a different team on the offensive end of the court over the past three games, scoring north of 112 points per contest during that span. It can’t all be attributed to Jarrett Jack, but his insertion into the starting lineup seemed to serve as a kind of catalyst for the Knicks offense. The veteran point guard has chipped in eight assists per game since joining the starting five.

Kristaps Porzginis has jumped out to an early lead for the Most Improved Player Award, as he appears to be taking a Giannis-sized leap in 2017-18. The third-year big man is posting an eye-popping 29.3 points per game while shooting quality percentages. He’s been a little isolation-heavy to start the season, but can one really blame him after having to deal with Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose last season?

Houston will be without the newly-acquired Chris Paul when they arrive in New York, but James Harden still looms large. The Knicks are going to have to find a way to prevent Harden from feasting at the free throw line, something that the offseason rule change on shooting fouls will help. The star guard is off to a bit of a slow start this season by his standards, but he remains one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the league.

Houston guard Eric Gordon has seen an abnormally high usage in the Rockets’ offense this season. The former Hoosier is posting nearly 25 points per game, though he’s hoisting more than 12 three-pointers per contest and not being terribly efficient about it. Still, he’s a good shooter that plays strong for a guard, and the Knicks defense is going to have to key in on him as well.

Houston likes to run, and they love to shoot threes. In fact, the team has actually attempted more three-pointers than two-pointers this season. With Mike D’Antoni, this squad is all-in on the three-ball, and it will be important for New York to protect the perimeter in this matchup.

New York got off to excellent starts against both Cleveland and Denver but saw sizable leads dwindle considerably in the third quarter of both games. The Knicks need to come out of halftime with more energy and avoid their third quarter woes, especially against an opponent of Houston’s caliber.

If the Knicks beat Houston on Wednesday night, it may be time to reassess how we think about this team and their potential this season. As of now, the playoffs still feel like a longshot, but those odds get a bit shorter with every quality win.