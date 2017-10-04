Knicks Fall To Nets In Preseason Opener

There was a lot of energy in Madison Square Garden for the Knicks’ first preseason game, a matchup with crosstown rival Brooklyn, and the team appeared to feed off the excitement in the arena early on. Head coach Jeff Hornacek trotted out a starting five of Tim Hardaway Jr., Ramon Sessions, Kyle O’Quinn, Doug McDermott, and Kristaps Porzingis. Though Hornacek told fans to expect a multitude of different starting lineups throughout the preseason, this could very well be the Knicks’ starting unit should Joakim Noah experience injury issues once again.

New York jumped out to an early 18-8 lead in the first quarter thanks to good ball movement and aggressive offensive play from Porzingis and Hardaway. New York’s offense looked a lot better than the half-hearted triangle mess that plagued the team during the Phil Jackson era. The Knicks were sharp early, hitting eight of nine shots during one stretch. Porzingis touched the ball often, something that was surely a sight for the sore eyes of Knicks fans that saw the Latvian ignored by Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose at times last season.

Prized rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina entered the game before the midway point of the first quarter to cheers from the crowd. The 19-year-old appeared confident and composed, likely a product of the high level at which he played in Europe. The stat sheet won’t show it, but Ntilikina showed a lot of positives in his preseason debut. He looked most comfortable in pick-and-roll situations. His defensive ability was on display immediately, and he appears to have vast potential on that end of the court.

New York shot 59 percent from the floor in the first quarter, including a 4-6 mark from distance, but Brooklyn closed the gap toward the end of the period. The Knicks saw their offense stall a bit in the second quarter. Sloppy play led to the Knicks eventually ceding the lead to the Nets, and New York headed into the half down two points.

The wheels came off in the third quarter. The undisciplined play continued and worsened for the Knicks. A hot-handed D’Angelo Russell was a real problem for New York, and the deficit quickly ballooned to 18. New York’s offense saw far less ball movement, a significant departure from the play that was the hallmark of their first quarter.

New York found a renewed energy in the fourth, perking things up in The Garden. However, it would not prove to be enough, as the Nets successfully staved off the comeback effort. The Knicks’ unwillingness to go quietly must be seen as a positive, however. Brooklyn looked like the better team tonight, connecting on 16 threes at a 50 percent clip, but New York showed potential on both ends.

Porzingis (15 points and 5 rebounds in 22 minutes) displayed his versatile offensive repertoire and showed off his ability protect the rim on the defensive end; he looks poised for a big year, and he’ll have to have one if the Knicks are going to be competitive. Doug McDermott and Michael Beasley providing offensive sparks will be key for the New York offense in 2017-18, and team defense will have to be a focus for a squad that lacks great individual defenders.

The Knicks have a deep roster, probably too deep. Hornacek is going to have a difficult time widdling his rotation down to a normal level, so don’t be surprised if New York looks to make a trade or two during the season to free up the logjam, especially in the frontcourt. This team is going to experience their growing pains this season, but fans have reasons to be hopeful as New York ushers in a new era of Knicks basketball.