Knicks’ Jeff Hornacek Already Feels Like A Lame Duck

As of Friday morning, the New York Knicks stand as the only winless team in the NBA, and head coach Jeff Hornacek will be lucky to make it through the season. New York has looked like the worst team in the league through their first three games. Yes, they’ve played worse than blatantly tanking organizations like the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. Scoring less than 94 points per contest, the Knicks have looked anemic on offense, and a defense allowing more than 108 points per game hasn’t felt very promising either.

Hornacek spent much of training camp and the preseason preaching defense, and the team’s starting lineup on opening night reflected that sentiment. However, it seems the Knicks should have spent more time working on the offensive side of the game. Veteran Courtney Lee implied that some of the Knicks’ players don’t know the offensive plays following Tuesday night’s drubbing at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Players not knowing the plays is something one would be disappointed to encounter on a high school varsity team, let alone a professional franchise in a city that loves basketball. While all of the blame can’t be placed on Hornacek, some of it must be. Was he aware that he was putting players that didn’t know plays onto the floor? If he didn’t, he hasn’t been doing his job. If he did, he hasn’t been doing his job. This is a damned if you do, damned if you don’t kind of situation.

Hornacek is supposedly an offensive-minded coach, which makes him all the more likely to become the fall guy for what will likely continue to be a horrid start to the 2017-18 campaign. Some writers are already wondering who the next Knicks coach will be. The Hornacek hire felt a bit odd at the time, as he didn’t seem a natural fit to run the triangle offense that former GM Phil Jackson demanded. With Jackson out the door this season, many fans expected to see Hornacek unleash his own offense and the team respond with high-scoring affairs.

Obviously, that has not been the case thus far, and one has to wonder just how long Hornacek will last. New York is shooting under 43 percent from the field, hitting less than a quarter of their three-point attempts. Any way you slice it, the Knicks offense has been nothing short of embarrassing. Hornacek feels like the first casualty waiting to happen.