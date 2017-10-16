Knicks News And Notes (10.16.17)

The New York Knicks finished the preseason with an 0-5 record. While preseason success, or a lack thereof, is not necessarily a harbinger for comparable results in the regular season, failing to win a single preseason contest is a bit disconcerting. Of course, the Knicks’ best player, Kristaps Porzingis, played a total of just 38 minutes throughout preseason play. Listed as day-to-day as of Monday morning, Porzingis is expected to play in the regular season opener.

The Knicks open the regular season Oct. 19 in Oklahoma City for what should be a challenging matchup with the new-look Thunder. New York traded star forward Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City less than a month ago, and it’s oddly fitting that the first matchup of the post-Melo era should come against the former franchise player and his new team. OKC now has a Big 3 of Anthony, fellow offseason acquisition Paul George, and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. It’s difficult to envision New York beating a team of this caliber, especially so early in the season. It should serve as a good test to see just where this Knicks team is at right now. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Rookie Frank Ntilikina played in just one preseason game due to a knee injury, but head coach Jeff Hornacek seemed optimistic about the young point guard’s health prospects this week. Missing out on preseason experience is not ideal for any young player, but Ntilikina’s poise and professional experience overseas make his missing time less dire than that of the average rookie. It will be interesting to see how many minutes Ntilikina plays on Thursday night.

Doug McDermott’s offensive potential was on full display in New York’s final preseason game last Friday. The newly-acquired forward had the hot hand from distance, nailing 4-6 from three-point range. McDermott hit 8 of his 12 field goal attempts, finishing with 21 points on the night. His ability to provide offense will be a significant factor for the Knicks this season.

Rookie Damyean Dotson showed a promising flash last Monday when he dropped 17 points on the Houston Rockets in 26 minutes of play. Shooting 70 percent from the floor (3-5 from three), Dotson had what was by far his best offensive performance of the preseason. Dotson appears to have legitimate two-way potential, and he could end up being a steal via the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Tim Hardaway Jr. looks ready for a large offensive role this season. With Porzingis hobbled or sidelined by injury, Hardaway showed that he’s prepared to be a go-to offensive option for the Knicks. The $71 million man was surprisingly efficient shooting the ball in the preseason, and he scored at least 13 points in every contest. Though he had a pair of five-turnover games, Hardaway finished preseason action with his two best performances, cracking the 20-point mark in both contests. He’s letting it fly from distance, but that’s fine if he’s hitting at a consistent rate (43 percent mark in the preseason).