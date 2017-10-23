Knicks News Nnd Notes (10.23.17)

The New York Knicks are off to an 0-2 start to the season, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons last week. The Thunder crushed New York as the Knicks’ offense struggled mightily in the opener, but Saturday’s showing against Detroit was much more encouraging. Despite New York ultimately collapsing and ceding a hefty lead to the Pistons in the second half, the Knicks’ offense looked worlds better than it did in Oklahoma City. While just two Knicks players scored in double-digits against the Thunder, five players did so against the Pistons.

Kristaps Porzginis looks ready for primetime. With Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose gone, KP is the focal point of the Knicks organization and looks up to the challenge. Through two games, the third-year big man is averaging a sizzling 32 points (48.9 % shooting) and 8.5 rebounds per game. Showing a versatile offensive repertoire, Porzingis is proving to be the matchup nightmare the Knicks had hoped for. Fans should expect a statistical slowdown, but the Latvian wonder appears well on his way to a breakout campaign.

Frank Ntilikina sprained his ankle at Friday’s practice, requiring assistance to make it to the trainer’s room. As a result, the rookie missed Saturday night’s tilt with Detroit and is considered day-to-day. He was unable to practice Sunday, putting his status for Tuesday’s clash with Boston in doubt. Ntilikina was hobbled by a sore knee for much of the preseason and played sparingly in the Knicks’ opener against Oklahoma City.

Michael Beasley sprained his ankle early against Oklahoma City, leaving the game as a result, but he was able to suit up against Detroit. Beasley scored just six points in 18 minutes against the Pistons, but his health should be a positive for the New York offense going forward. His offensive talent could help him to carve out a sixth man role for a Knicks squad that could very well see offensive inconsistency become a theme throughout the year.

New York’s defense has been respectable. The Knicks lack great individual defenders, so team defense must be the hallmark of this squad on that end of the court. By starting Courtney Lee at small forward, head coach Jeff Hornacek is showing a commitment to defense. The team has responded, and while they’re allowing 108 points per game, the effort and rotations have mostly been there. This is an encouraging sign.

The Enes Kanter experiment is causing the biggest outcry among fans. Judging by the activity in the Twittersphere, especially after the OKC game, fans are extremely upset that second-year center Willy Hernangomez is receiving little-to-no playing time. Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn have been holding things down in the middle through two games, both performing quite well against Detroit. Kanter is an absolute disaster on defense, but his 13.5 points per game on 60 percent shooting in just 23 minutes a night shows his worth. It’s possible that the Knicks are showcasing Kanter in the hope that they’ll be able to trade him before the season is out, but that could be a tall task thanks to his contract. Billy HG remains the center of the future for the franchise, and his lack of playing time should not cast any doubt on that at this juncture.