Knicks News And Notes (10.30.17)

The Knicks beat the Nets for their first win of the season

After an 0-3 start, the New York Knicks finally earned their first victory on Friday by taking down the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets. A starting lineup change that saw Jarrett Jack make the start instead of Ramon Sessions appeared to invigorate a Knicks offense that had struggled mightily in the season’s first three contests. New York’s defense also looked good against Brooklyn, as the Nets were held to just 86 points on the night. The Nets may not be the most imposing opponent the NBA has to offer, but New York really needed a win and got it.

The team followed that up with an impressive victory over Cleveland

While a win over the Nets may not be something to write home about, a victory over the reigning Eastern Conference champs certainly is. Cleveland has not been stellar to start the 2017-18 campaign, but New York played well in this contest wire to wire. Kristaps Porzginis and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 66 points, helping the Knicks win by nearly 20 points. Two wins…that’s a winning streak ladies and gentlemen. The Knicks will look to ride that momentum to another victory when they host the Denver Nuggets Monday night.

Frank Ntilikina is showing signs of life

While the Knicks’ rookie struggled with foul trouble against Cleveland, he did give the team more than 20 quality minutes against Brooklyn. Ntilikina chipped in nine points and five assists in that contest, but his most impressive trait has been his defense. The rookie’s length and defensive instincts give him a lot of upside on that end of the court. The team remains reluctant to include him in trade discussions about Eric Bledsoe.

New York may have found its starting point guard in Jarrett Jack

With 14 assists in two games a starter, Jack seems to have injected some life into an offense that barely had a heartbeat through the first few games. Jack is a solid veteran that has had a good career, and he appears to be fully healthy after appearing in less than 40 games over the past two seasons combined. Expect the 34-year-old to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

Kristaps Porzingis continues his hot start

Aside from one clunker, KP has been nothing short of dynamic on the offensive end this season. He’s been lauded for his incredible size and skill, and it seems we’re seeing that he’s ready to realize his vast potential. Through five games, Porzginis is averaging 27.6 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. His PER of 24.57 indicates a player making the leap to stardom.

Tim Hardaway Jr. finally had his breakout game

While Hardaway Jr. looked ready to assume a large offensive role in the preseason, the team’s pricey offseason acquisition really struggled through the first four games of his return to New York. The former Michigan Wolverine finally broke out against Cleveland on Sunday, riding his hot hand all the way to a game-high 34 points. The guard shot 11-for-19 from the floor, connecting on five of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. His eight assists on the night can’t be ignored either, and his efficiency on the offensive end will be key for this team moving forward.