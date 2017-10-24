Knicks Reach Out To Suns About Eric Bledsoe

It seems we can count the New York Knicks in for the Eric Bledsoe sweepstakes, at least for the preliminary stages of the process. The team reportedly reached out to the Phoenix Suns after it became public knowledge that the point guard had likely played his final game for the team. Bledsoe had sent out a somewhat cryptic tweet on Sunday, possibly voicing his displeasure with the state of the Suns, shortly before the firing of head coach Earl Watson was announced.

Phoenix has reportedly inquired about New York’s Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez, two players that play a position at which Phoenix doesn’t have a promising youngster of their own. Thus far, the Knicks have rebuffed Phoenix regarding both of these players, but this is not an organization that has a reputation for patience or remaining firm.

Bledsoe is an uber-athletic point guard that is known for his defensive prowess, and he’s fresh off a season in which he posted averages of 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He’d be a nice addition to any team, but the Knicks’ timeline wouldn’t seem to match such an acquisition, especially if it mortgages the future.

New York is rebuilding, whether owner James Dolan wants to admit that or not, and Ntilikina and Hernangomez both figure to be two players that will play pivotal roles in the future of the organization. However, they were both draft picks of former GM Phil Jackson, so they’re not necessarily Scott Perry’s “guys.”

Again, the biggest issue is the timeline. At 27, Bledsoe is in the prime of his career, and even with his services the Knicks probably wouldn’t be able to compete for a playoff spot this season, even in a weak Eastern Conference. It’s for this reason that the Knicks don’t appear to be a great fit for Bledsoe, but with this franchise, you simply can’t rule anything out. New York doesn’t have a plethora of young talent, so either Ntilikina or Hernangomez would likely have to be a part of any Bledsoe deal for it to work for Phoenix.