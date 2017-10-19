Knicks vs. Thunder Preview

The New York Knicks’ 2017-18 season tips off on Thursday night when the team travels to Oklahoma City to take on the new-look Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Thunder were 11.5-point favorites in the matchup, according to ESPN. That seems about right for a spread between what is potentially one of the best teams in the Western Conference and a Knicks squad simply trying to find a foothold in the East.

This will be the first official Knicks game of the Kristaps Porzingis era, and it will fittingly come against New York’s former franchise player, Carmelo Anthony. New York shipped Anthony to OKC less a month ago for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and what should be a good second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. It wasn’t exactly a king’s ransom, but Melo’s time in New York had come to an end. Porzingis has said that he looks forward to guarding Carmelo, as the two players now play the same position, but the reality is that New York’s new franchise player probably won’t spend all that much time defending his former teammate.

Prized rookie Frank Ntilikina said he’s 100 percent ready to play in the opener despite missing a large chunk of the preseason with a sore knee. Ntilikina showed some positive signs in the Knicks’ preseason opener, but how much he plays in the first regular season tilt remains to be seen. Fans shouldn’t anticipate him logging a DNP-CD , but expectations should be tempered from a minutes perspective.

How the New York rotation shakes out should be extremely interesting, as the team has considerable overall depth. Head coach Jeff Hornacek has stated his hope to narrow the rotation down to nine or 10 players, but that could prove to be quite the challenge. It may take a few weeks for this process to unfold.

Oklahoma City had a huge offseason, as GM Sam Presti pulled a pair of rabbits out of his hat. When it was all said and done, he’d turned Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a second-round pick into Anthony and Paul George. The NBA might have to give Presti the Executive of the Year award no matter how the season shakes out in OKC.

George and Anthony join reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, who is fresh off a season in which he became the second player in league history to average a triple-double for an entire year. That’s some serious star power. However, there are plenty of questions to be answered from a chemistry perspective.

Westbrook is going to have to ditch the hero ball that was his calling card in 2016-17 now that George and Melo are his running mates. These are two really good offensive players that are going to want their touches. Westbrook and George have more experience playing with other potent offensive weapons (Kevin Durant, Danny Granger) than Melo does, but Anthony has shown the ability to play more team-oriented basketball during Olympic play. Of course, that was while playing with all of the best players in the world, literally.

Spacing could be an issue for this Thunder team, as George is the only quality three-point shooter in an OKC starting lineup that also includes Andre Roberson and Steven Adams. The OKC bench isn’t rife with shooters either, outside of Alex Abrines and Patrick Patterson (questionable for the opener). New York’s best defensive option could be to force the Thunder into taking as many outside shots as possible.

Even if the Knicks see the Thunder shoot an inefficient percentage from the field as a team, it’s difficult to envision New York coming out on top in this one. A solid showing of team defense and offensive cohesion would be a victory in itself against an opponent this talented.