While the Chicago White Sox were in Colorado –just barely avoiding being on the wrong side of history Sunday afternoon in a 10-0 loss to end a tough first-half of the season– nearly another coast away in Miami we got a glimpse of possible future teammates and top-ranked prospects Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, and Zack Collins.

MLB All-Star festivities got underway in Miami on Sunday with the Sirius XM Futures Game, which Team USA won by a close 7-6 score over the World. The top two prospects in the Sox’s system, Moncada and Kopech, got a chance to face each other in the third inning when Kopech came in relief of winning pitcher Brent Honeywell by getting the side down in order, 1-2-3. Which included striking out his future South Side teammate and No. 1 MLB prospect; Moncada swinging on a 101-mph fastball for the final out in the inning. Fulfilling his wish before the game of facing his future teammate in the game. Striking him out so he could talk a little trash talk to him afterward just being the cherry on top.

“I never thought I’d be able to get a fastball by him. So, to be able to do that was exciting,” a smiling Kopech said in the postgame. “I’m going to talk to him here in a minute and give him a little crap for it. We’ll see how it goes.”

Despite his 0-for-2 effort at the plate, Moncada appears to be on the right track to getting his call-up to Chicago soon. He has hit .282 with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs, 16 steals, and 54 runs to go along with an. 831 OPS in 73 games at Triple-A Charlotte; also showing a very solid effort and progress at second.

Kopech, who is the second-ranked prospect in the Sox’s system and No. 11 overall in all of baseball, has a little more work to do before reaching the big leagues. Despite striking out 101 to just 53 walks in 78 1/3 innings through 16 starts with Double-A Birmingham, the overpowering right-hander still has a pretty high 4.02 ERA.

Even if they aren’t called up at the same time, both Moncada and Kopech, who were both huge pieces acquired in the blockbuster deal this past December (which sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox) the two prospects will both be a huge part of the White Sox’s young core for years to come. Something that both seemed to be very proud of and excited about by participating in the game.

“That’s something that makes you feel proud. You have three guys here that are trying to do their best, not just for us, but also for the organization, just to represent the organization in a good way,” the 22-year-old Moncada said of the Sox having three prospects playing in the game.