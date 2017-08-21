- NFL Rookies That Impressed During Preseason Week 2
- Guiness Pro 14 Preview: Edinburgh
- Can Mitchell Trubisky Overtake Mike Glennon By Week 1?
- Astros’ Tony Kemp And His Hall Of Fame Comp: The Young Joe Morgan
- Kei Nishikori Out For The Remainder Of 2017- What It Means For The Asian Tennis Community
- Rugby World Cup Match Report: Hope Remains Despite Loss To Spirited English Side
- Aroldis Chapman Needs To Lock Back In Mentally
- Guinness Pro 14 Preview: Ulster
- What Is Derek Jeter’s Plan For Marlins?
- Guinness Pro 14 Preview: Zebre
Kyle Bolin Wins Starting QB Job For Rutgers Scarlet Knights
-
- Updated: August 21, 2017
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights named Kyle Bolin starting quarterback on Monday. According to the Associated Press, Bolin beat out Giovanni Rescigno and Johnathan Lewis to commence the 2017 season.
Bolin spent four seasons on the Louisville Cardinals’ campus. Bolin graduated and transferred to the Scarlet Knights during the spring. He participated in 16 games with the Cardinals and threw for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in limited action. In 2015, Bolin completed a career-high 78-of-137 passes for 1,154 yards. He added seven touchdowns and six interceptions during his most accomplished season. However, Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson kept Bolin on the bench for most of the last two seasons.
Now, he has one more chance to lead a college football program. So far, Bolin has been impressive in his short time with the Scarlet Knights. Bolin was voted team captain. He quickly became a leader for the Scarlet Knights.
The biggest question entering camp was how the quarterbacks would fit in the new system. Offensive coordinator Jerry Kill is bringing a new pro-style offense to the Big Ten’s worst team. The offense will also have spread elements.
Last season, the Scarlet Knights finished with a 2-10 record. Their lone wins came against Howard and New Mexico. Once again, the Scarlet Knights open the season with the Washington Huskies. They lost 48-13 in the season-opener last year. Fortunately, the Scarlet Knights should be more equipped to battle the Huskies in head coach Chris Ash’s second season.
Despite naming Bolin as the No. 1 quarterback, he won’t be the only quarterback to see live action. Remember, Rescigno started a handful of games last season. He threw five touchdown passes as well as five interceptions in 2016.
Meanwhile, Lewis is as hyped a freshman as Jackson was in Louisville. This time, Bolin will look to hold the No. 1 signal caller position a little bit longer.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Kyle Bolin Wins Starting QB Job For Rutgers Scarlet Knights - August 21, 2017
- Big Ten Earns Four Teams In Top 10 Of Coaches Poll Top 25 - August 3, 2017
- Parris Campbell Is Next Elite Weapon For Ohio State Buckeyes - August 1, 2017