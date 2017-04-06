Kyle Okposo Admitted To ICU

It was reported Wednesday, that Buffalo Sabres right winger Kyle Okposo is in the Neurosurgical-ICU in Buffalo. At this time, no information is available on Okposo’s condition other than it is an undiagnosed illness.

The Sabres released a statement, “Kyle continues to be under the care of our doctors as he deals with symptoms from an illness. Out of respect to Kyle and his family, we have no further comment at this time.”

Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma remains very concerned. “It’s a difficult thing for him to be dealing with now in this situation,” Bylsma stated to The Buffalo News Wednesday morning. “Very, as a coach and a person, concerned for him and his situation… he’s seeing our doctors and done some tests.”

Sabres center Jack Eichel also shared his concerns, telling The Buffalo News, “Obviously, he’s a special player on the ice that we definitely miss. It’s never easy to see a guy that you care so much about, and we all care a lot about Kyle, it’s never easy to see him go through what he’s going through, not feeling well.”

Okposo has been sidelined with an illness since March 27. He also missed two games because of a knee injury and ten games with a rib injury.

Through the season, Buffalo’s one bright spot was Okposo. He was the lone participant for the Sabres in the NHL All-Star game. He played 65 games this year, plotting 19 goals, 26 assists, and 45 points.

Okposo was the prize acquisition for the Sabres in this past free agency. The Minnesota native signed a 7-year/$42 million deal in the summer of 2016. That ended his time with the New York Islanders, which lasted nine years.

“We just all want to be here to support him and wish him all the best. Hopefully, he gets healthy soon,” Eichel added.