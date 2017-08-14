Kypson and Kratzer Are Headed To The U.S. Open After Being Crowned National Champions

Over the weekend, Patrick Kypson and Ashley Kratzer won the boy’s and girl’s national tournaments. Kypson and Kratzer also received wild cards into the U.S. Open, commencing on Aug. 28. For 75 years, the USTA has offered the boy’s national tournament in Kalamazoo, while the girl’s tournament began only back in 2010, held in San Diego. The first time they ever offered the wild card was in 1978.

Kypson, who was seeded second in the boy’s tournament, overcame fifth-seeded Jeffrey John Wolf 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Wolf, who plays for Ohio State University, was given a wild card into the qualifying for the U.S. Open. The boy’s singles national champion almost won a doubles wild card as well, but lost with partner Oliver Crawford to top seeds Vasil Kirkov and Danny Thomas 7-6 (7-1), 6-2. Kypson is currently ranked No. 917 in the world, and has never even competed in an ATP Tour level main draw.

The girl’s champion, third-seeded Kratzer needed three sets, but eventually beat Duke University freshman Kelly Chen 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Kratzer holds a WTA rank of No. 344; her best performance to date is a runner-up finish at a $60,000 USTA Pro Circuit in Stockton, CA. The doubles title went to Claire Liu and Taylor Johnson, who recovered from a set down to see off Hailey Baptiste and Ellie Douglas 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

The recipients of these wild cards should use this opportunity in their discussion for making the difficult question of turning pro or going to college. While some have already made the decision –Wolf and Chen– this could change their mindset. But they should all keep in mind that one good result should not decide their path. Every player goes through their own peaks and valleys. Some need more time to mature. Plus, education is always important. Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, John Isner, James Blake Althea Gibson, and Lisa Raymond are just a few of the shining examples that benefited from collegiate tennis. Then, you have those that are ready for the tour, and can transition seamlessly. Most recently, Catherine “Cici” Bellis is the first name that comes to mind. Bellis was offered a full ride to Stanford, but turned it down. Now, at only 18 years old, the young American is ranked No. 35 in the world, and could, in fact, be seeded for the U.S. Open. It is all about finding your own journey; once the stars have aligned and it becomes clear, do not lose sight of your aspirations, just know this is your way of getting there.