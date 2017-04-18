- NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks
Lashawn Paulino-Bell Hospitalized After Jet Ski Accident
- Updated: April 18, 2017
The Michigan State football program has taken plenty of hits during the offseason. Unfortunately, the Spartans have more adversity to deal with after a tragic accident.
According to 247 Sports, Lashawn Paulino-Bell suffered serious injuries during a jet ski accident. The future Spartans player was on vacation in the Bahamas when the accident occurred.
Teammate Dejmi Dumervil Jean relays the information about Paulino-Bell’s injuries and recovery after the accident.
“While on vacation in the Bahamas, Lashawn was involved in a jet ski accident,” Jean said. “He suffered internal injuries and got airlifted back to Florida to Jackson hospital.”
Lashawn Paulino-Bell part of big Michigan State Class
Paulino-Bell is a senior from Pompano Beach, Florida. He played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas. Officially, Paulino-Bell signed with the Spartans in February. Paulino-Bell is the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the 2017 class. Overall, he is listed as the 733rd rated player in high school football. Paulino-Bell is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds. He earned three stars as a recruit.
Overall, the Spartans signed 24 players in the 2017 class. Paulino-Bell is in stable condition. Therefore, he should be able to make a full recovery. However, there’s a likelihood that Paulino-Bell will be out for the season. He may have already been a candidate to redshirt his first year in East Lansing. According to Saturday Tradition, Paulino Bell was ready to compete for playing time next year.
