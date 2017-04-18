Lashawn Paulino-Bell Hospitalized After Jet Ski Accident

The Runner Sports
The Michigan State football program has taken plenty of hits during the offseason. Unfortunately, the Spartans have more adversity to deal with after a tragic accident.

According to 247 Sports, Lashawn Paulino-Bell suffered serious injuries during a jet ski accident. The future Spartans player was on vacation in the Bahamas when the accident occurred.

Teammate Dejmi Dumervil Jean relays the information about Paulino-Bell’s injuries and recovery after the accident.

“While on vacation in the Bahamas, Lashawn was involved in a jet ski accident,” Jean said. “He suffered internal injuries and got airlifted back to Florida to Jackson hospital.”

Lashawn Paulino-Bell part of big Michigan State Class

Paulino-Bell is a senior from Pompano Beach, Florida. He played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas. Officially, Paulino-Bell signed with the Spartans in February. Paulino-Bell is the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the 2017 class. Overall, he is listed as the 733rd rated player in high school football. Paulino-Bell is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds. He earned three stars as a recruit.

Overall, the Spartans signed 24 players in the 2017 class. Paulino-Bell is in stable condition. Therefore, he should be able to make a full recovery. However, there’s a likelihood that Paulino-Bell will be out for the season. He may have already been a candidate to redshirt his first year in East Lansing. According to Saturday Tradition, Paulino Bell was ready to compete for playing time next year.

