League Cup On The Line: West Ham Away At Tottenham

- Updated: October 24, 2017
With a disaster rearing its ugly head once more, West Ham has a tall task against them as they take on Tottenham at their transplant home at Wembley Stadium to continue on in the Carabao Cup. West Ham recently lost a home matchup against the Spurs 3-2 where they mounted an impressive comeback facilitated by goals from Chicharito and Cheikhou Kouyate. West Ham is in the midst of a culture crisis at the club, and this London Derby could expose a fractured team.
Coming off their recent embarrassment at home, losing 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham has been surrounded in manager related controversy over the all but decided fate of Slaven Bilic. The board have postponed the inevitable by giving Bilic two games to straighten things out, but with the opposition at hand, it looks unlikely. Bilic was given six games for the same reason following a similar 3-0 loss to Newcastle. In this time period, Bilic’s team ran off a record of 3-2-2 in all competitions. This seems like a reasonable record, however, the team dropped points against opposition they should have beat, leaving roughly seven points on the table. Also, being capped off by a game like the Brighton matchup leaves a sour taste in the supporters’ mouths, and really emphasizes the desire for change in the team.
What Tottenham can expose in this upcoming match is tactical ineptitude by Bilic. Exemplified in the first goal Brighton scored, West Ham is extremely susceptible to set pieces. An aspect of West Ham’s game that has been absent for years, set piece defense seems to have the players confused and scrambled on man marking and positioning. Players like Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen can capitalize on the poor team defense in situations like this, as well if a ball falls to the likes of Harry Kane anywhere near the 18-yard box, he is favored to score against West Ham’s confused set piece defense.
The saving grace for West Ham in this game may be the fact the three players mentioned above most likely won’t see the pitch on this midweek matchup. Tottenham are stuck in the middle of a ridiculous schedule that should see a weaker side face up against West Ham in the Carabao Cup game. This stretch began on October 22 against Liverpool, which Tottenham won 4-1, then sees them play West Ham on the 24th, Manchester United on the 28th, and Real Madrid on November 2. Tottenham’s sights are set on contending for the Premier League title as well as winning the Champions League. The League Cup is lowest on their list of priorities and will likely see all staples of their lineup removed for depth or youth options.
For West Ham, this news is encouraging but far from a guarantee for success. With a disillusioned manager, the club lacks direction, despite having strong character players on the pitch. The leadership group on the team revolves around Mark Noble, Winston Reid, Pablo Zabaleta, and Joe Hart. Noble and Reid are both hardworking servants for the team and know the importance of this matchup against city rivals, and understand the depth of trouble their team will be in should they fail in this game. Zabaleta and Hart are both newcomers to the squad, however, their age, combined with vast international and top-6 team experience, commands the respect of their teammates. But, what undermines this is the stubbornness of their manager. Recently declining defensive coaching help from the great Rio Ferdinand, Bilic believes he has the answers to the team’s problems and is not quick to accept any external help, likely indicative of his resourcefulness within the squad as well.
Noble, born and raised in East London as a West Ham fan, has been recently reported as holding crisis talks with teammates after a training session this week. This after reports of him tearing into teammates following the Brighton loss is a positive note. Despite his minimal playing time, he cares about his teammates and he cares about his club. He is the leader the team needs, and at this point in time, is most likely the only voice resonating with the players. Nervous and anxious are the feelings surrounding the Tottenham League Cup game. Should West Ham lose, the sky will fall upon the club for poor performance. However, if they win, the result may mask the greater, managerial issues at the club. Regardless of the result, there will be no shortage of storylines coming out of this matchup. Stay tuned.
